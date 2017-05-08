Toddler Recovering After Being Shot In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A toddler is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered over the weekend.

The two-year-old boy was shot in the upper body just after 9 p.m. Sunday outside of a convenience store. The boy’s mother told police she left him with a friend as she walked into Cal Park Liquors. Soon after, she heard a car drive by firing several gunshots.

“Just during the first few minutes that she’s inside the store, witnesses describe hearing gunshots coming from a vehicle and also from a group of people that were standing outside an apartment down the street. That’s when the mom came running out of the store and noticed her son had been struck by the gunfire,” said Ofc. Joe Silva, a Stockton Police department spokesperson.

Police the two-year-old was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two vehicles in the area were also shot. Police believe the shootings are related.