Daily List: 3 Reasons to Stop Drinking Soda – Diet or Otherwise
About 30 percent of US adults consume sugar-sweetened beverages like sugary soda and lemonade each day, according to CDC report published about a year ago. that’s down from half about five years ago – but there’s still room for improvement. On the Daily List this morning… three reasons to stop drinking soda, diet or not!
http://www.rd.com/health/healthy-eating/avoid-soda/1/
Sloppy Tots
Sloppy tots specialize in tater tots and fried desserts. The restaurant is less than 1-year old and has a superb rating on yelp.
https://www.yelp.com/biz/sloppy-tots-plymouth
https://www.facebook.com/Sloppy-Tots-289943721361780/
Witherell’s
Witherell’s is bringing the old wild west back to life this week. Antique lovers will be able to preview the Western Design Auction on May 9th.May 9, 1-5 p.m. preview of Western Design Auction, AND May 9, 5:30 p.m., slide show and art talk by Amanda Mobley Guenther, museum curator, and author, on the art of Grant Wood, Dale Nichols and other artists from the 1930s and 40s.
916-446-6490
http://www.witherells.com
twitter.com/CaptAmericana
http://www.facebook.com/witherells
http://www.instagram.com/witherellsauctions/
Doggy Dating
1 bachelor, 3 bachelorettes. All with their dogs. The bachelor will only be able to see the dogs and will pick the bachelorette based on answers and her dog.
The Shack
5201 Folsom Blvd.
(916) 457-5997
http://www.eastsacshack.com
RALEY’S
May is national salsa month! We’re making all kinds of fabulous homemade salsas.
http://www.raleys.com
Digital Underground’s Money-G
http://www.moneybandyounghump.com
Burger Patch Pop-Up
On the heels of “donate life” month, a local couple is in the studio to share their powerful story of donation.
Saturday May13th
Noon- Sold Out
1801 L Street, Suite50
Midtown Sac
It’s My Hair Salon
3830 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 568-2222
524 Mexican Restaurant
3830 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 920-8640
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
DESTINATION AESTHETICS
http://destinationaesthetics.com/
PARK PLACE DENTIST
http://www.parkplacedg.com/
RESULTS FITNESS ELK GROVE
http://www.resultselkgrove.com
Basic Hair Care
Www.basichaircaresystems.com
5-Minute Mom Hair Hacks
Hey, Moms!
We know daily life can be hectic and we’re here to help. The Colour Bar is hooking you/us up with some tips to still look together amidst all the chaos. Good Day is live with your 5-Minute Mom Hair Hacks—for the mom whose on always on the go!
The Colour Bar by Lorena
5539 H Street, Suite 70
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916) 583-8574
http://www.thecolourbar.me
Tuesday – Friday 9AM-7PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM
Teen Farmer & Chopped Champ
Elisabeth Watkins, a 15-year-old girl who lives on a farm in Linden, won the future farmers of America’s Agfest for the past 3 years (in San Joaquin). They don’t want her to compete anymore to give the other kids a chance to win but she will be a judge in the festival this June. She also won $10k in a “chopped junior” competition.
http://www.sanjoaquinagfest.org/
Dream Flight for Veterans
Seniors soar! A group of military veterans will take part in special dream flights aboard three 1940’s Boeing Stearman! It’s all thanks to the non-profit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation!
http://www.agelessaviationdreams.org/
http://Theburgerpatch.co