Daily List: 3 Reasons to Stop Drinking Soda – Diet or Otherwise

About 30 percent of US adults consume sugar-sweetened beverages like sugary soda and lemonade each day, according to CDC report published about a year ago. that’s down from half about five years ago – but there’s still room for improvement. On the Daily List this morning… three reasons to stop drinking soda, diet or not!

Sloppy Tots

Sloppy tots specialize in tater tots and fried desserts. The restaurant is less than 1-year old and has a superb rating on yelp.

Witherell’s

Witherell’s is bringing the old wild west back to life this week. Antique lovers will be able to preview the Western Design Auction on May 9th.May 9, 1-5 p.m. preview of Western Design Auction, AND May 9, 5:30 p.m., slide show and art talk by Amanda Mobley Guenther, museum curator, and author, on the art of Grant Wood, Dale Nichols and other artists from the 1930s and 40s.

Doggy Dating

1 bachelor, 3 bachelorettes. All with their dogs. The bachelor will only be able to see the dogs and will pick the bachelorette based on answers and her dog.



The Shack

5201 Folsom Blvd.

RALEY’S

May is national salsa month! We’re making all kinds of fabulous homemade salsas.

Digital Underground’s Money-G

Burger Patch Pop-Up

On the heels of “donate life” month, a local couple is in the studio to share their powerful story of donation.

Saturday May13th

Noon- Sold Out

1801 L Street, Suite50

Midtown Sac

It’s My Hair Salon

3830 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 568-2222

524 Mexican Restaurant

3830 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 920-8640

IT’S MY HAIR SALON

DESTINATION AESTHETICS

PARK PLACE DENTIST

RESULTS FITNESS ELK GROVE

Basic Hair Care

5-Minute Mom Hair Hacks

Hey, Moms!

We know daily life can be hectic and we’re here to help. The Colour Bar is hooking you/us up with some tips to still look together amidst all the chaos. Good Day is live with your 5-Minute Mom Hair Hacks—for the mom whose on always on the go!

The Colour Bar by Lorena

5539 H Street, Suite 70

Sacramento, CA 95819

(916) 583-8574

Tuesday – Friday 9AM-7PM, Saturday 9AM-4PM

Teen Farmer & Chopped Champ

Elisabeth Watkins, a 15-year-old girl who lives on a farm in Linden, won the future farmers of America’s Agfest for the past 3 years (in San Joaquin). They don’t want her to compete anymore to give the other kids a chance to win but she will be a judge in the festival this June. She also won $10k in a “chopped junior” competition.

Dream Flight for Veterans

Seniors soar! A group of military veterans will take part in special dream flights aboard three 1940’s Boeing Stearman! It’s all thanks to the non-profit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation!

