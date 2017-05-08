Man Accused Of Robbing AT&T Store In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a robbery suspect.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has released images of the suspect accused of robbing an AT&T store in the 4000 block of Manzanita Avenue on April 20. He reportedly took several cellphones, then threatened an employee who attempted to confront him — before fleeing in a tan 2006-2009 Mercedes-Benz, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The robber is described as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was wearing a black baseball cap, red T-shirt, and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the suspect, deputies ask you to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).