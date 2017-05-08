Hiker Missing In Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – The search continues Monday for a hiker who was last seen Wednesday in Yosemite Valley.

Alexander Joseph Sevier, an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, arrived alone at the park on May 1 and was staying at Housekeeping Camp. His neighbors told rangers he had been going for day hikes by himself during the day and returning to camp each night, according to a statement from the National Parks Service.

Sevier is 24 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 128 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister-brand clothing.

About 30 people are assisting rangers in looking for Sevier. The search is focused on popular trails in the Yosemite Valley and is being assisted by trained search dogs and a CHP helicopter.

Anyone who might have seen Sevier is asked to call (888) 653-0009, (209)372-0608, or (209)372-0252 with information.