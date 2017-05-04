Big Day of Giving
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org
Award for Golden 1 Center
http://www.sportstechnologyawards.com/the-shortlist/
Information On How to Get a McDonald’s Frork
1-877-McD-FRORK
(1-877-623-3767)
http://www.McDFrork.com
Daily List: BigDOG: How To Give Without Being Taken
https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&cpid=4756
Massive Lightsaber Battle
Midtown Saber Battle
Tonight May 4
8pm-10pm
Free to attend
Lightsabers available on-site for up to $10!!
http://newmindspace.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/365261907176131
http://www.exploremidtown.org
Yolo County CASA
724 Main St #101
Woodland
Phone:(530) 661-4200
http://www.yolocasa.org
http://www.facebook.com/Yolo-County-CASA.
PWBA Bowling Tournament
Storm Sacramento Open
Win-a-spot
Tournament
Sunday, March 26, 2017
1:00pm
Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes
7901 Auburn Blvd.
Citrus Heights
http://www.pwba.com
Wildlife Care Association
http://www.wildlifecareassociation.com/
Deane Dance Center
http://deanedancecenter.com/
Sacramento Vox Now Final Concert
May 12 at 7pm
Sac State
http://www.csus.edu/music/jazz
Star Wars Lightsaber Toothbrush
http://fireflytoothbrush.com/
Wind Youth Services
Drop-In Center:
3671 5th Ave
Main Number: (916) 561-4900
Administration & Donations: (916) 504-3313
Emergency Shelter Number: (800) 339-7177
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Veterans Resource Center
7270 E. Southgate Dr.
Sacramento
(916) 393-8387
http://vetsresource.org/vrc-sacramento.html
Happy Tails
http://www.happytails.org/