Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain

5712 Watt Avenue

North Highlands

916.344.8472

https://touchofbritain.com/

Fancy Mama!

FROWNIES

https://www.frownies.com/eye-gels.php

RAINE & HUMBLE

RAINE & HUMBLE, Australia

DREAMPAD

https://dreampadsleep.com/

HAPPY YELLOW DRESS

http://www.happyyellowdress.com/

9Round Relay

A local gym in Elk Grove wants to help everyone get ready for the upcoming relay for life (in Elk Grove May 20-21).

9Round Fitness

6624 Laguna Blvd. #104

Elk Grove

https://www.9round.com/fitness/Elk-Grove-CA-x2932

https://www.facebook.com/9RoundElkGroveCA/

Cinco De Mayo Burger

The Habit Burger Grill is spicing up its menu just in time for Cinco De Mayo! For a limited time starting April 26, burger lovers can enjoy the Tempura Jalapeno Charburger, made up of a flame-grilled beef pattie with crisp tempura battered jalapenos, American cheese, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, spicy jalapeno ranch mustard, and juicy pickles, served on a toasted bun.

http://www.habitburger.com

http://facebook.com/habitburger

http://instagram.com/habitburgergrill

http://youtube.com/habittube

Toilet Races

The Fair Oaks Fiesta is happening this weekend. They’ve been having it for almost 70 years, and over the years have included toilet bowl races. This year they are back and some families are working on them. We are helping out and seeing what it takes to be the toilet bowl champion.

Fair Oaks Fiesta

Sunday, May 7

Fair Oaks Village

9 am to 4 pm

http://www.fairoakschamber.com/

Farmers Market Fun

It’s fresh farm-to-fork food for you!! We’re live to kickoff this season’s Farmers’ Market at Cesar Chavez Plaza!

Cesar Chavez Plaza Farmer’s Market

May – October

Wednesdays, 10 am-1:30 pm

https://godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/farmers-market/

For the Love of Travel

For the love of travel: romantic travel tips & trips (& a chance to win a deluxe Bali vacation). The couple that plans together, stays together!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/

Queen of Cheesecake

This morning we’re meeting Cayla Jordan, owner of online dessert shop Creamy’s. But this week, in honor of Mother’s Day, she’s opening a pop-up store where for one day, you will be able to try free cheesecake and buy something for mom.

http://caylajordan.com/

Sacramento Republic FC Emcee

Republic FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 pm

Papa Murphy’s Park

Tickets TV: CW31

Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK

Monster Truck Visits

Raminator, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® record holder for the Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck, hitting a record speed of 99.10 miles per hour will visit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Patients and their families will have a fun experience as they get an up-close and personal look at a monster truck, take photos, and take home autographs and memorabilia.

http://www.raminator.com/

ST Rebel Quartet

STRQ CD release party May 5th

@ Benjamins 1104 R street #130

Sacramento

Bees and Beer

The benefits of bees! These little buzzers do more than just produce honey, they actually help with beer production! Today we’re live at a local farm that’s harnessing the power of bees to help grow mandarin oranges!

Foothills Brewfest

Saturday, May 6

Gold Country Fairgrounds

Auburn

http://www.FoothillsBrewfest.com

Volunteer Boot Camp

The big day of giving is tomorrow, so why not learn how to give of your time today at the Front Street Animal Shelter?! We start volunteer boot camp with the fur babies…bottle feeding meow meows!

Big Day Block Party

20th Street Between J & K Streets

Sacramento

May 4th

5-8pm

FREE!

http://www.HelpFrontStreet.com

High School Salsa Club

Previously, the benefits of meditation were merely products of speculation. But now scientific evidence, top athletes, and the world’s most powerful people are singing its praises. From stress reduction and weight loss to increased energy and enhanced sleep, meditation could be your most powerful prescription to date. Oh, yeah, and it’s free.

