Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain
5712 Watt Avenue
North Highlands
916.344.8472
Daily List: Happy Birthday, The Love Boat! 3 Other Shows Turning 40 in 2017
Friday marks 40 years since “The Love Boat” debuted on TV — on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three other iconic shows turning the big 4-0 this year!
Fancy Mama!
FROWNIES
RAINE & HUMBLE
RAINE & HUMBLE, Australia
DREAMPAD
HAPPY YELLOW DRESS
9Round Relay
A local gym in Elk Grove wants to help everyone get ready for the upcoming relay for life (in Elk Grove May 20-21).
9Round Fitness
6624 Laguna Blvd. #104
Elk Grove
Cinco De Mayo Burger
The Habit Burger Grill is spicing up its menu just in time for Cinco De Mayo! For a limited time starting April 26, burger lovers can enjoy the Tempura Jalapeno Charburger, made up of a flame-grilled beef pattie with crisp tempura battered jalapenos, American cheese, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, spicy jalapeno ranch mustard, and juicy pickles, served on a toasted bun.
Toilet Races
The Fair Oaks Fiesta is happening this weekend. They’ve been having it for almost 70 years, and over the years have included toilet bowl races. This year they are back and some families are working on them. We are helping out and seeing what it takes to be the toilet bowl champion.
Fair Oaks Fiesta
Sunday, May 7
Fair Oaks Village
9 am to 4 pm
Farmers Market Fun
It’s fresh farm-to-fork food for you!! We’re live to kickoff this season’s Farmers’ Market at Cesar Chavez Plaza!
Cesar Chavez Plaza Farmer’s Market
May – October
Wednesdays, 10 am-1:30 pm
For the Love of Travel
For the love of travel: romantic travel tips & trips (& a chance to win a deluxe Bali vacation). The couple that plans together, stays together!
Queen of Cheesecake
This morning we’re meeting Cayla Jordan, owner of online dessert shop Creamy’s. But this week, in honor of Mother’s Day, she’s opening a pop-up store where for one day, you will be able to try free cheesecake and buy something for mom.
Sacramento Republic FC Emcee
Republic FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Saturday, May 20, 7:30 pm
Papa Murphy’s Park
Tickets TV: CW31
Radio: Sports 1140 KHTK
Monster Truck Visits
Raminator, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® record holder for the Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck, hitting a record speed of 99.10 miles per hour will visit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Patients and their families will have a fun experience as they get an up-close and personal look at a monster truck, take photos, and take home autographs and memorabilia.
ST Rebel Quartet
STRQ CD release party May 5th
@ Benjamins 1104 R street #130
Sacramento
Bees and Beer
The benefits of bees! These little buzzers do more than just produce honey, they actually help with beer production! Today we’re live at a local farm that’s harnessing the power of bees to help grow mandarin oranges!
Foothills Brewfest
Saturday, May 6
Gold Country Fairgrounds
Auburn
Volunteer Boot Camp
The big day of giving is tomorrow, so why not learn how to give of your time today at the Front Street Animal Shelter?! We start volunteer boot camp with the fur babies…bottle feeding meow meows!
Big Day Block Party
20th Street Between J & K Streets
Sacramento
May 4th
5-8pm
FREE!
High School Salsa Club
