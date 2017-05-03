Sheldon High Teacher Accused Of Having Oral Sex With Teen

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A teacher who works at Sheldon High in Elk Grove has been arrested on sex-related charges.

In March, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department learned that John Richard Young, 53, of Sacramento, allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female victim over the course of a year.

After the allegations came to light, school administrators placed Young on administrative leave.

The Elk Grove Unified School District issued a statement that reads, in part: “All allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously and the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.”

On Tuesday, Young was arrested at his residence on a charge of oral copulation with a person under 18. He is being held in custody on $25,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on May 4, 2017.

