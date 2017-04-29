Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain

Touch of Britain

5712 Watt Avenue

North Highlands

916.344.8472

Military Family Picnic

The Sacramento River Cats will host their first Military Family Picnic. This free event is open to all military families (active duty or not) as a way for the Sacramento-area community to show appreciation to those who serve.

Military Family Picnic

Sunday, April 30, 2017 (12pm-3pm)

400 Ballpark Dr. West Sacramento

http://rivercats.com

Hook & Ladder Brunch Program

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company is excited to announce their new brunch program which will be available seven days a week. As of April 1st, Hook & Ladder now serves brunch seven days a week. Instead of the normal weekend brunch, this new menu is available every day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company

1630 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Brunch Served Daily: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

http://www.hookandladder916.com

Bicycle Swap Meet & Garage Sale

The Sacramento Bike Kitchen will be having a GARAGE SALE and VELOSWAP Swap Meet on Sunday, April 30th! SBK Garage Sale: The Sacramento Bike Kitchen is spring cleaning and will be selling bicycle parts, clothing, wheels, frames, and complete bicycles at discounted prices to clear space and get people ready for Bike Month.

Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen (SBK)

1915 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

April 30, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm

Free entry

$5 to be a vendor, unless you are an active volunteer at SBK

https://www.facebook.com/events/1246569648726100/

River City Marketplace

More than 100 local artisans are coming together at Southside Park for the River City Marketplace. Makers and artists will be selling their goods and we are seeing some of the unique, one-of-a-kind items you can get!

River City Marketplace

Southside Park

10am – 4pm

http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com

Table Tennis

If you’re looking for a new activity, it may be a good opportunity to try table tennis! There’s a local facility that is open 7 days a week and offers lessons!

7917 Fruitridge Rd., Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95820

Open 7 Days A Week (1am-9pm)

$7 All Day Admission

$35 Senior Monthly Membership

$100 Premium Monthly Membership

$50 Voucher for 10 Admission Passes

Kid’s Group Training $100 for 10 Lessons

Podpi

Podpi helps students learn to code, with the help of comic books.

http://www.podpi.com

Leddy Wear

http://www.leddywear.com

Hope for Horses

Hope for Horses promotes Changing the Face of Rescue because rescue does not mean reject. Hope for Horses is hosting a clinic (9-4pm). Hope for Horses promotes Changing the Face of Rescue because rescue does not mean reject.

Anita Markiewicz

President, Hope for Horses, Inc.

916- 591-2481

https://www.facebook.com/hopeforhorsesCA/

http://kisshorses.com/

Haggin Oaks Golf Expo 2017

America’s largest demo days returns to Haggin Oaks this April! Learn everything golf-related at this free expo on the course. The Haggin Oaks Golf Expo is the unofficial kickoff to the golf season in Northern California. This year marks the 42nd edition of Golf Expo which has grown into the country’s largest consumer golf show. Golfers around the country point to Golf Expo as the show of shows.

Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

3645 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

April 30, 2017 at 09:00 am – 04:00 pm

Free admission to the show. $5 parking

http://www.hagginoaksgolfexpo.com/

Vehicles For Veterans Car Show

Vehicles For Veterans is a car and vendor fair to benefit DV Farm, a nonprofit organization that helps all veterans by providing homes, healthcare, job skills and comradery.

Vehicles For Veterans Car Show

McClellan Business Park

3140 Peacekeeper Way, McClellan Air Force Base

Sunday at 10 AM – 3 PM

Free to Spectators

http://www.vehiclesforveteransshow.com/home.html

https://www.facebook.com/events/1188427801222768

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Owl Cam

Cody is checking back with the Owl Guy. We had Paul Beatie on Thursday talking about his Owl cam in Ferndale. It got SO many views the webcam shut down.

http://Ferdaleowlcam.com

Ben from Empire Comics

Ben from Empire Comics joins us to talk about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

916) 482-8779

Can Can Cocktails

Artist and Bartender Ryan Seng is mixing his passions of a great drink and great art into a can. Can Can Cocktails are made with innovative and natural ingredients that are sourced locally from the produce isle of the world, the Sacramento Valley, then perfectly mixed with premium spirits and a little effervesce.

Available at select Nugget Market locations

Curtis Park Market (2703 24th St., Sacramento)

and La Riviera Liquor (9331 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento)

http://www.cancancocktails.com

ONOFF Band

The First Festival Sacramento is quickly approaching! This is a two-day event showcasing a number of bands from around the area….including one of our favorites, ONOFF.

For Show days:

http://www.onoffrock.com

@ONOFFNEWS

http://Facebook.com/ONOFFNEWS

http://www.firstfestivalsacramento.com/

First Festival Sacramento

May 6-7, 2017

Riverwalk Park

651 2nd Street, West Sacramento, CA 95605

11:30AM – 10:00PM

Hairstylist Appreciation Day

It’s Hairstylist Appreciation Day – so we’ve called on Cambi’s stylist to share a few tips and tricks.

Carrie Bmac Hair studio

(916) 542-2616

carriebmac on Instagram

Cool for the Summer

Now that the temperatures are FINALLY starting to heat up, we have some ways to keep both you and your pet cool. We are showing you the cool flash pillow and the cool pet pad.

http://www.thegreenpetshop.com