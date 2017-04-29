Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain
5712 Watt Avenue
North Highlands
916.344.8472
Military Family Picnic
The Sacramento River Cats will host their first Military Family Picnic. This free event is open to all military families (active duty or not) as a way for the Sacramento-area community to show appreciation to those who serve.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 (12pm-3pm)
400 Ballpark Dr. West Sacramento
http://rivercats.com
Hook & Ladder Brunch Program
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company is excited to announce their new brunch program which will be available seven days a week. As of April 1st, Hook & Ladder now serves brunch seven days a week. Instead of the normal weekend brunch, this new menu is available every day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company
1630 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811
Brunch Served Daily: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
http://www.hookandladder916.com
Bicycle Swap Meet & Garage Sale
The Sacramento Bike Kitchen will be having a GARAGE SALE and VELOSWAP Swap Meet on Sunday, April 30th! SBK Garage Sale: The Sacramento Bike Kitchen is spring cleaning and will be selling bicycle parts, clothing, wheels, frames, and complete bicycles at discounted prices to clear space and get people ready for Bike Month.
Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen (SBK)
1915 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
April 30, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm
Free entry
$5 to be a vendor, unless you are an active volunteer at SBK
https://www.facebook.com/events/1246569648726100/
River City Marketplace
More than 100 local artisans are coming together at Southside Park for the River City Marketplace. Makers and artists will be selling their goods and we are seeing some of the unique, one-of-a-kind items you can get!
Southside Park
10am – 4pm
http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com
Table Tennis
If you’re looking for a new activity, it may be a good opportunity to try table tennis! There’s a local facility that is open 7 days a week and offers lessons!
7917 Fruitridge Rd., Suite E, Sacramento, CA 95820
Open 7 Days A Week (1am-9pm)
$7 All Day Admission
$35 Senior Monthly Membership
$100 Premium Monthly Membership
$50 Voucher for 10 Admission Passes
Kid’s Group Training $100 for 10 Lessons
Podpi
Podpi helps students learn to code, with the help of comic books.
http://www.podpi.com
Leddy Wear
http://www.leddywear.com
Hope for Horses
Hope for Horses promotes Changing the Face of Rescue because rescue does not mean reject. Hope for Horses is hosting a clinic (9-4pm). Hope for Horses promotes Changing the Face of Rescue because rescue does not mean reject.
Anita Markiewicz
President, Hope for Horses, Inc.
916- 591-2481
https://www.facebook.com/hopeforhorsesCA/
http://kisshorses.com/
Haggin Oaks Golf Expo 2017
America’s largest demo days returns to Haggin Oaks this April! Learn everything golf-related at this free expo on the course. The Haggin Oaks Golf Expo is the unofficial kickoff to the golf season in Northern California. This year marks the 42nd edition of Golf Expo which has grown into the country’s largest consumer golf show. Golfers around the country point to Golf Expo as the show of shows.
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
3645 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
April 30, 2017 at 09:00 am – 04:00 pm
Free admission to the show. $5 parking
http://www.hagginoaksgolfexpo.com/
Vehicles For Veterans Car Show
Vehicles For Veterans is a car and vendor fair to benefit DV Farm, a nonprofit organization that helps all veterans by providing homes, healthcare, job skills and comradery.
McClellan Business Park
3140 Peacekeeper Way, McClellan Air Force Base
Sunday at 10 AM – 3 PM
Free to Spectators
http://www.vehiclesforveteransshow.com/home.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/1188427801222768
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Owl Cam
Cody is checking back with the Owl Guy. We had Paul Beatie on Thursday talking about his Owl cam in Ferndale. It got SO many views the webcam shut down.
http://Ferdaleowlcam.com
Ben from Empire Comics
Ben from Empire Comics joins us to talk about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825
916) 482-8779
Can Can Cocktails
Artist and Bartender Ryan Seng is mixing his passions of a great drink and great art into a can. Can Can Cocktails are made with innovative and natural ingredients that are sourced locally from the produce isle of the world, the Sacramento Valley, then perfectly mixed with premium spirits and a little effervesce.
Available at select Nugget Market locations
Curtis Park Market (2703 24th St., Sacramento)
and La Riviera Liquor (9331 La Riviera Drive, Sacramento)
http://www.cancancocktails.com
ONOFF Band
The First Festival Sacramento is quickly approaching! This is a two-day event showcasing a number of bands from around the area….including one of our favorites, ONOFF.
For Show days:
http://www.onoffrock.com
@ONOFFNEWS
http://Facebook.com/ONOFFNEWS
http://www.firstfestivalsacramento.com/
First Festival Sacramento
May 6-7, 2017
Riverwalk Park
651 2nd Street, West Sacramento, CA 95605
11:30AM – 10:00PM
Hairstylist Appreciation Day
It’s Hairstylist Appreciation Day – so we’ve called on Cambi’s stylist to share a few tips and tricks.
Carrie Bmac Hair studio
(916) 542-2616
carriebmac on Instagram
Cool for the Summer
Now that the temperatures are FINALLY starting to heat up, we have some ways to keep both you and your pet cool. We are showing you the cool flash pillow and the cool pet pad.
http://www.thegreenpetshop.com