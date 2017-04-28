Show and Tell: Bird Massage

http://www.mnn.com/family/pets/videos/bird-cotton-swab-massage

Daily List: No Lie, Friday is National Honesty Day!

Marianne shows the three most common lies people tell.

http://nationaltoday.com/us/national-honesty-day

Geese In Rancho Cordova

Geese are roaming in Rancho Cordova! The City’s Neighborhood Services team recently discovered two gaggles of Canada geese nesting in the local neighborhoods due to the extremely rainy weather.

http://www.CityofRanchoCordova.org

Lou Electric Skateboard

This electric skateboard touts double the ride time of other e-skateboards on the market.

https://www.so-flow.com/

https://www.facebook.com/soflowofficial/

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1985997854/meet-lou-the-real-electric-skateboard-shes-a-sure

Instagram: @soflowofficial

Haberdasherie

Haberdasherie just opened up last Saturday and did it’s grand opening this week. Owner Ruthie McRonald says the biz is a passionate one and fills the shop with things she loves. From home decor to unique gift ideas, the wares are worth checking out.

916-329-8631

2318 J Street, Suite B

Sacramento, CA 95816

Tue-Sat 10:30 – 5:00

Sun 11:00-4:00

http://www.haberdasherie.net

Pro Lacross All-Star Preview

Some of the nation’s top professional athletes will be making their way to Sacramento this summer for a major all-star event!!

MLL Watch Party

Tomorrow (April 29)

2:30pm-7:30pm

Barwest

2724 J St., Sacramento

2017 MLL All-star Game

Saturday, July 8

7pm

Bonney Field

Tickets Can Be Purchased On Ticketmaster.com

Extreme Wedding Photographer

It’s a marriage between Charleton Churchill’s two passions: wedding photography and outdoor adventures. The Amador County-based adventure wedding photographer (with a background in outdoor survival and mountaineering) helps his couples capture their special day in the most incredible and metaphorical way.

Learn more

Scout Market Sale

The people behind City Scout magazine teamed up with Front Street Animal Shelter to help homeless animals find families for free while visitors also shop unique local vendors all set up at the shelter.

Scout Market Garage Sale

Saturday, April 29

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front St, Sacramento,

11AM-5PM

Zion Virtual Realty

Looking for some life experience from the comfort of your couch? Look no more. The first virtual reality gaming facility in northern California is right in our backyard. Zion VR of Sacramento is the place to go to experience a new innovative way of gaming and entertainment. The space currently has 10 virtual reality game stations that will appeal to all ages, interests, and skill levels.

Good Day is live for a tour of the space and why people should check this spot out.

Zion Virtual Reality

916-800-0926

Monday and Wednesday

2 pm to 9 pm

Friday

2pm to 10pm

Saturday

11 am to 10 pm

Sunday

11 am to 7 pm

http://www.zionvr.net

twitter @zionvr

facebook @zionvrnet

Instagram @zionvr

Grilled Cheese & Beyond

It’s Grilled cheese month. How can we make the favorite sandwich just a little bit better? Tina is with Good Eats instructor Paulette Bruce to learn some tricks to fancy up your grilled cheese!

Good Eats Cooking Classes

916.498.9804

http://www.goodeatscookingclasses.com/

Super Hero Mascots

A local performance group is auditioning for multi-cultural female superhero characters.



Hundreds Unit Mascot Auditions

http://www.hundredsunit.com

Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada

It all started with a wish!! Make-a-wish is honored to welcome Linda Pauling, mom of the first ever wish recipient, Chris Greicius, to their annual “wine & wishes” event this weekend!



The Wishing Place

2800 Club Center Drive

Sacramento

(916) 437-0206

(888) 828-9474

http://mawnecannv.wixsite.com/wineandwishes

Soup In a Jar

It’s called Kimberly’s Kitchen. Kimberly’s signature products are meals-in-jars: an eclectic collection of one-pot convenience meals that can be cooked with the addition of a few (usually liquid) pantry staples and serve 4 as a main course. In addition to the meals-in-jars, they carry cereals and granolas, dry baking mixes, and jams and preserves.

http://www.kimberleysimone.com

Haggin Oaks Golf Expo

Looking to up your golf game and test out some near gear? Here’s your chance! We’re live at Haggin Oaks for their annual golf expo! The best part about this event is it’s free!

Haggin Oaks Golf Expo

Today-Sunday

Sat & Sun 9am-5pm

Sun 9am-4pm

Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

3645 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

916-481-GOLF

http://www.hagginoaksgolfexpo.com/

5 Things About Men & Cologne

Think you know everything about how to apply and wear cologne? Think again. Choosing a cologne and putting it on is actually way more complicated than what most people assume. A ton of thought goes into making cologne, so a good amount of thought should go into how you should wear it.

Read more

Middle School Girls Wrestling

The 2017 California Girls Middle School Wrestling Championships are in the books and an Orangevale team comes out on top once again. Louis Pasteur Middle School repeated as Team Champions. This makes for two years in a row. Good Day is live to see the moves that make them number one.

Facebook: Louis Pasteur Middle School Wrestling