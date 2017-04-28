Show and Tell: Bird Massage
Daily List: No Lie, Friday is National Honesty Day!
Marianne shows the three most common lies people tell.
Geese In Rancho Cordova
Geese are roaming in Rancho Cordova! The City’s Neighborhood Services team recently discovered two gaggles of Canada geese nesting in the local neighborhoods due to the extremely rainy weather.
Lou Electric Skateboard
This electric skateboard touts double the ride time of other e-skateboards on the market.
Haberdasherie
Haberdasherie just opened up last Saturday and did it’s grand opening this week. Owner Ruthie McRonald says the biz is a passionate one and fills the shop with things she loves. From home decor to unique gift ideas, the wares are worth checking out.
916-329-8631
2318 J Street, Suite B
Sacramento, CA 95816
Tue-Sat 10:30 – 5:00
Sun 11:00-4:00
Pro Lacross All-Star Preview
Some of the nation’s top professional athletes will be making their way to Sacramento this summer for a major all-star event!!
MLL Watch Party
Tomorrow (April 29)
2:30pm-7:30pm
Barwest
2724 J St., Sacramento
2017 MLL All-star Game
Saturday, July 8
7pm
Bonney Field
Tickets Can Be Purchased On Ticketmaster.com
Extreme Wedding Photographer
It’s a marriage between Charleton Churchill’s two passions: wedding photography and outdoor adventures. The Amador County-based adventure wedding photographer (with a background in outdoor survival and mountaineering) helps his couples capture their special day in the most incredible and metaphorical way.
Scout Market Sale
The people behind City Scout magazine teamed up with Front Street Animal Shelter to help homeless animals find families for free while visitors also shop unique local vendors all set up at the shelter.
Scout Market Garage Sale
Saturday, April 29
Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front St, Sacramento,
11AM-5PM
Zion Virtual Realty
Looking for some life experience from the comfort of your couch? Look no more. The first virtual reality gaming facility in northern California is right in our backyard. Zion VR of Sacramento is the place to go to experience a new innovative way of gaming and entertainment. The space currently has 10 virtual reality game stations that will appeal to all ages, interests, and skill levels.
Good Day is live for a tour of the space and why people should check this spot out.
Zion Virtual Reality
916-800-0926
Monday and Wednesday
2 pm to 9 pm
Friday
2pm to 10pm
Saturday
11 am to 10 pm
Sunday
11 am to 7 pm
Grilled Cheese & Beyond
It’s Grilled cheese month. How can we make the favorite sandwich just a little bit better? Tina is with Good Eats instructor Paulette Bruce to learn some tricks to fancy up your grilled cheese!
Good Eats Cooking Classes
916.498.9804
Super Hero Mascots
A local performance group is auditioning for multi-cultural female superhero characters.
Hundreds Unit Mascot Auditions
Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada
It all started with a wish!! Make-a-wish is honored to welcome Linda Pauling, mom of the first ever wish recipient, Chris Greicius, to their annual “wine & wishes” event this weekend!
The Wishing Place
2800 Club Center Drive
Sacramento
(916) 437-0206
(888) 828-9474
Soup In a Jar
It’s called Kimberly’s Kitchen. Kimberly’s signature products are meals-in-jars: an eclectic collection of one-pot convenience meals that can be cooked with the addition of a few (usually liquid) pantry staples and serve 4 as a main course. In addition to the meals-in-jars, they carry cereals and granolas, dry baking mixes, and jams and preserves.
Haggin Oaks Golf Expo
Looking to up your golf game and test out some near gear? Here’s your chance! We’re live at Haggin Oaks for their annual golf expo! The best part about this event is it’s free!
Haggin Oaks Golf Expo
Today-Sunday
Sat & Sun 9am-5pm
Sun 9am-4pm
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
3645 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
916-481-GOLF
5 Things About Men & Cologne
Think you know everything about how to apply and wear cologne? Think again. Choosing a cologne and putting it on is actually way more complicated than what most people assume. A ton of thought goes into making cologne, so a good amount of thought should go into how you should wear it.
Middle School Girls Wrestling
The 2017 California Girls Middle School Wrestling Championships are in the books and an Orangevale team comes out on top once again. Louis Pasteur Middle School repeated as Team Champions. This makes for two years in a row. Good Day is live to see the moves that make them number one.
Facebook: Louis Pasteur Middle School Wrestling