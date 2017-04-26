Woman In Her 80s Killed In Attack On Highlands High School Track

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in an attack at the Highlands High School field early Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the area around 6 a.m. to investigate a reported assault on the track at the school.

At the scene, deputies found that two women had been attacked. One of the victims – a woman in her 80s – suffered fatal injuries, the other woman was treated at the scene.

A tarp covering up a body could be seen in a field at the school.

SacSheriffs investigating homicide around Highland HS Perimeter in area @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/bVBM2P7aWj — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) April 26, 2017

Few distinguishing details about the suspect have been given. He was last seen running away from the scene, climbing over a fence. It appears no weapons were used, deputies say.

Detectives are trying to find out a motive for the attack. A witness said the women regularly exercise on the track in the morning.

The incident happened before the start of the school day.

Canine dog searching area as Sac Sheriff investigate homicide around Highlands HS @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/GVMglQECKs — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) April 26, 2017

Both Highlands High School and Don Julio Junior High are on lockdown, but the school day will go on as usual, authorities say.

More information to come.