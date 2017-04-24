The Daily List: 3 Things to Get Rid of in the Next Three Days
We hate to waste things that are perfectly good — but you probably don’t need things that are just cluttering up your space! On the Daily List this morning, three things to get rid of in the next three days!
Artisan Marketplace
The inaugural Artisan Marketplace creates a boutique handcrafted art alfresco experience inside the Center Drive area at Folsom Premium Outlets on Saturday, April 29 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, April 30 from 10am-5pm.
pacificfinearts.com
209-267-4394
Folsom Premium Outlets
13000 Folsom Blvd, Folsom Blvd, exit off Hwy 50
Saturday, April 29 from 10am-6pm
Sunday, April 30 from 10am-5pm
http://www.facebook.com/PacificFineArts
Instagram instagram.com/pacificfinearts/
Twitter @PacificFineArts
Pinterest pinterest.com/pacificfinearts/
http://www.pacificfinearts.com
Give a Fork Art Project
Food plays an enormous role in our lives – it brings us together, it helps shape our culture, and for many members of our community, it also lies at the center of a daily struggle for survival. These are just some of the issues that inspired artist Gioia Fonda’s social practice art project Give A Fork.
http://www.crockerartmuseum.org
Sac City Time Capsule
Sat,. Apr 29
10am-2pm
photo: SCC quad, looking south
Centennial Car Show
SCC Main Quad
100 cars for 100 years. A car for every year from 1916 to 2016, plus electric cars from SMUD
http://www.scc.losrios.edu/
https://www.facebook.com/saccitycollege/?ref=br_rs
http://www.scc.losrios.edu/sccat100/events/
Burly Beverages
River City Marketplace is happening this Sunday and we are featuring just one of the more than 100 local artists who will be out there. Burly Beverages makes natural sodas and syrup.
River City Marketplace
Sunday, April 30 from 10 am – 4 pm
Southside Park, Downtown Sacramento
100 local artists and makers, along with food trucks and live entertainment
FREE
http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com
Jennifer Black, Soprano
One of the best sopranos in the biz is bringing her well-tuned pipes to Sacramento for a one-night-only performance with the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. Jennifer black is a member of the Met Opera, the top opera company in the country.
Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera Present La Traviata
Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm
Community Center Theater
1301 L St., Sacramento
916.808.2000
http://www.Sacphilopera.org
Students’ Zoo Inventions
Talented Folsom High students will be installing the inventions that they designed and built for animals at the Folsom Zoo.
http://folsomzoofriends.org/
Newton Booth Builds
We are featuring just one of the more than 100 local artists who will be at River City Marketplace. We are checking out Newton Booth Builds, makers of custom wooden accessories and furniture.
