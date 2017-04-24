The Daily List: 3 Things to Get Rid of in the Next Three Days

We hate to waste things that are perfectly good — but you probably don’t need things that are just cluttering up your space! On the Daily List this morning, three things to get rid of in the next three days!

Read more

Artisan Marketplace

The inaugural Artisan Marketplace creates a boutique handcrafted art alfresco experience inside the Center Drive area at Folsom Premium Outlets on Saturday, April 29 from 10am-6pm and Sunday, April 30 from 10am-5pm.

pacificfinearts.com

209-267-4394

Artisan Marketplace

Folsom Premium Outlets

13000 Folsom Blvd, Folsom Blvd, exit off Hwy 50

Saturday, April 29 from 10am-6pm

Sunday, April 30 from 10am-5pm

http://www.facebook.com/PacificFineArts

Instagram instagram.com/pacificfinearts/

Twitter @PacificFineArts

Pinterest pinterest.com/pacificfinearts/

http://www.pacificfinearts.com

Give a Fork Art Project

Food plays an enormous role in our lives – it brings us together, it helps shape our culture, and for many members of our community, it also lies at the center of a daily struggle for survival. These are just some of the issues that inspired artist Gioia Fonda’s social practice art project Give A Fork.

http://www.crockerartmuseum.org

Sac City Time Capsule

Sat,. Apr 29

10am-2pm

photo: SCC quad, looking south

Centennial Car Show

SCC Main Quad

100 cars for 100 years. A car for every year from 1916 to 2016, plus electric cars from SMUD

http://www.scc.losrios.edu/

https://www.facebook.com/saccitycollege/?ref=br_rs

http://www.scc.losrios.edu/sccat100/events/

Burly Beverages

River City Marketplace is happening this Sunday and we are featuring just one of the more than 100 local artists who will be out there. Burly Beverages makes natural sodas and syrup.

River City Marketplace

Sunday, April 30 from 10 am – 4 pm

Southside Park, Downtown Sacramento

100 local artists and makers, along with food trucks and live entertainment

FREE

http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com

Jennifer Black, Soprano

One of the best sopranos in the biz is bringing her well-tuned pipes to Sacramento for a one-night-only performance with the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. Jennifer black is a member of the Met Opera, the top opera company in the country.

Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera Present La Traviata

Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm

Community Center Theater

1301 L St., Sacramento

916.808.2000

http://www.Sacphilopera.org

Students’ Zoo Inventions

Talented Folsom High students will be installing the inventions that they designed and built for animals at the Folsom Zoo.

http://folsomzoofriends.org/

Newton Booth Builds

We are featuring just one of the more than 100 local artists who will be at River City Marketplace. We are checking out Newton Booth Builds, makers of custom wooden accessories and furniture.

http://www.newtonbooth.com/

River City Marketplace

Sunday, April 30 from 10 am – 4 pm

Southside Park, Downtown Sacramento

100 local artists and makers, along with food trucks and live entertainment

FREE

http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com