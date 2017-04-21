Shimmy Bobble

A new bobble-head is “shaking” things up. The Sacramento River Cats in affiliation with the San Francisco Giants are unveiling the “Shimmy Bobble.” The shimmy bobble’s entire front “torso” moves instead of just the head. It is modeled after San Fran Giant’s pitcher, Johnny Cuerto. The River Cats will have a shimmy bobble head give-away at tomorrow night’s home game vs Salt Lake at 7:05pm.

Check This Out: Earth Day

We’re showing you some Earth Day products to reduce your carbon footprint! From LED lighting to reusable containers/bags for lunches, we’ll show you creative ways to give back to Mother Earth!

Earth Day Cutting Boards

A Rocklin company is helping businesses get a little greener just in time for Earth Day. Capital City Cutting Boards is a resurfacing company that cleans/resurfaces the HDPE restaurant and grocery store cutting boards. Their resurfacing service is very unique and allows store/restaurant owners to resurface their Polyethylene cutting boards over replacing them.

This helps with recycling the plastic as well. Good Day is live to see how easy it is for folks to get on board with an onsite demonstration.

Kids Kindness Book Drive

One young girl Emily is looking to do something nice for kids in need! She’s only 5-years-old and is helping coordinate a book drive for the Sacramento Children’s home. Her original goal was 70 books, and with the help from friends, family, and people that have seen it on social media, it has grown!

April 22, 2017

9277 Bendel Place, Elk Grove CA 95624

Donations: 9am-2pm

Emily will be presented the collected books about 1:00 p.m.

Veterans Center Grand Opening

All Veterans, veterans’ families, and citizens of Stanislaus County, it’s time to come celebrate the opening of the Stanislaus Veterans Center!

Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County

Grand Opening!

Today 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

3500 Coffee Rd.

Suite 15

Modesto

Tim Brown Mentor Mini Football Camp

NFL Hall of Fame player Tim Brown is here to promote his mini football camp for young kids from single-parent fatherless homes.

Eat for Healthy Planet

Just in time for Earth Day, which is tomorrow (Saturday, April 22), registered dietitian Julie Upton of Appetite for Health will highlight 5 simple ways to eat a more sustainable diet – that’s not only healthier for the planet but better for you too.

Healthy Eating for a Healthy Planet:

– Eat a Plant-Based Diet

– Rethink Frozen Produce

– Build a Better Burger

– Buy local, whenever possible

– Buy minimally packaged foods

Ollie the Therapy Dog

Therapy dogs save lives! These pups are more than just adorable balls of fur, they also have a serious job to do! Today we meet one of the dedicated therapy dogs who is bringing emotional support to local hospital and hospice patients.

Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation 5K

10am Shotgun Start

11am Celebration

William Land Park

3800 Land Park Drive

Sacramento

Concrete Egg Wines

Andis Wines uses innovative approaches to age wine. They use huge wine tanks, called “eggs” that are made out of conrete. Fresh air can get in the conrete eggs while it’s aging.

Earth Day Band

Local band “the tattered and tied” will take the stage at Kneedeep brewing company in Auburn on Earth Day, April 22nd. First, they give us a preview!!

Garibaldi City of Trees

Sacramento native and world-renowned performance painter David Garibaldi presents City of Trees, a one-of-a-kind experience immersing art and live plants.

The City Of Trees Showcase

Today-sunday

***Opens To Public Today 11am

War On Wells Studio

1730 12th Street

Sacramento

Donate for Life Pinwheels

Over 1,000 blue pinwheels will be placed on the green, grassy knoll above the flag pole at Sierra Donor Services on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Swim Lessons for Summer

Warmer temperatures mean swimming weather is just around the corner. So it’s time to start thinking about how to prevent the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children under the age of five in California: drowning.

Sea Otter Swim Lessons

916-660-9492

Open Monday through Saturday

