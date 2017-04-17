Show Us Your Easter Pics!
Did you have a good Easter celebration? Show us what you did! Email pics to GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.
eBikes For Earth Day
Espin eBikes are a pedal-assisted ebikes, designed for commuters. Pedal-assisted means that you can pedal like a regular bike and supplement the bike with electric power.
Coupon code for $300 off – KMAX
You can schedule a free Espin demo
http://www.espinbikes.com
Check This Out
CAT NAPKINS
http://www.suck.uk.com/products/cat-napkins/?search=cat+napkins
Mobile Bike Repair
This new mobile bike shop comes to you for all your repair and service needs!
1-855-VELO FIX
http://www.velofix.com
Waxing The City
This new waxing facility in Rocklin is had a grand opening this weekend.
5428 Crossings Drive, Suite 103
Rocklin
916-250-3300
http://waxingthecity.com/
Build A Better You
The Green Noheme
1611 Lead Hill Blvd, Suite 160,
Roseville CA 95661
916.474.5609
https://thegreenboheme.com/
Time-Warp Restaurant
A new restaurant in Marysville is giving folks the feel of the fifties! Today we’re going back in time to Tracey’s diner!
Tracey’s Diner
Open Daily
6am-3pm
724 J Street
Marysville
(530) 923-2567
https://www.facebook.com/Traceys-Diner-1178236668880487/