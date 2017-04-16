Stockton Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Filbert and Washington streets, the department has confirmed.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly after 1 p.m. when a male suspect attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle hit a police cruiser and an uninvolved vehicle before a Stockton police officer fired a shot, striking and injuring the suspect.

The man has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still on scene investigating.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.