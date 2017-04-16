National Eggs Benedict Day

It’s National Eggs Benedict day! What better way to celebrate than to head to a local spot that is known throughout the community for their eggs benedict variety!

Evan’s Kitchen and Catering

855 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819

916.452.3896

Pay-What-You-Wish Sundays

As part of a collaborative, ongoing effort to improve wellness and education in Northern California communities, the Crocker Art Museum and Western Health Advantage have joined forces to ensure that fine art experiences are accessible to everyone.

Crocker Art Museum

216 O St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Easter River Cruise

This Easter, get your family together for an afternoon on the Sacramento River. Enjoy a one-hour cruise along the River and visit with the Easter Bunny! See where the American and Sacramento Rivers come together to experience the wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty that this historic and important waterway has to offer.

Capitol Hornblower

1206 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

April 16th – 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

4:30 pm – 05:30 pm

Sacramento Dog Show

Cal-Expo Pavilion Building

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Show & Trial hours: 8:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

Elevator with Table

Good Day Sweet Treat

Easter With Chef Ryan

We’re celebrating Easter Sunday with Chef, Ryan Scott! Today he is joining us in the Good Day studio to share three easy dishes you can make Easter morning!

