National Eggs Benedict Day
It’s National Eggs Benedict day! What better way to celebrate than to head to a local spot that is known throughout the community for their eggs benedict variety!
Evan’s Kitchen and Catering
855 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819
916.452.3896
Pay-What-You-Wish Sundays
As part of a collaborative, ongoing effort to improve wellness and education in Northern California communities, the Crocker Art Museum and Western Health Advantage have joined forces to ensure that fine art experiences are accessible to everyone.
Crocker Art Museum
216 O St, Sacramento, CA 95814
http://crockerartmuseum.org / @crockerart
Easter River Cruise
This Easter, get your family together for an afternoon on the Sacramento River. Enjoy a one-hour cruise along the River and visit with the Easter Bunny! See where the American and Sacramento Rivers come together to experience the wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty that this historic and important waterway has to offer.
Capitol Hornblower
1206 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
April 16th – 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
4:30 pm – 05:30 pm
https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/sac+sacramento_easter_river_cruise
Sacramento Dog Show
Cal-Expo Pavilion Building
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
Sunday, April 16, 2017
Show & Trial hours: 8:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.
Good Day Sweet Treat
http://www.kitchentreaty.com/carrot-mimosas/
Easter With Chef Ryan
We’re celebrating Easter Sunday with Chef, Ryan Scott! Today he is joining us in the Good Day studio to share three easy dishes you can make Easter morning!