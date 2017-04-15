Hoppin’ and Huntin’ at Hagan

Hop on over and visit the Easter Bunny at Cordova Recreation and Park District’s (CRPD) annual Easter egg hunt and community celebration on Saturday, April 15 at Hagan Community Park and Community Center.

Hagan Community Park

Saturday, April 15th – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Activity Schedule:

8:30AM-10:30AM Pancake breakfast

9AM “Bunny Bolt” Obstacle Course opens

9:30AM-12PM Kid Zone opens for play and entertainment

10AM-11:30AM Egg hunts

Egg Hunt Schedule:

10AM-12PM: Tot Lot Playground Area 2 and under

10AM: Field A: 3-4 year olds / Field B: 7-8 year olds

10:30AM: Field A: 5-6 year olds / Field B: 9-10 year olds

11AM: All Ages Egg Hunt ( for children that may have missed their specific age group hunt)

11:30AM: Special Friends Egg Hunt (children with special needs 10 and under)

Carl’s Jr. Remodel

A local Carl’s Jr. is debuting a brand new look – with a brand new play area for the little ones! And if that wasn’t enough, they are also offering a sweet one-day deal for your kids.

9500 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA 94630

April 16th ONLY (9am-11am)

FREE kids meals – Ages: 2-7

Patrouille de France Performance

The California Capital Airshow (CCA), presented by Sacramento County in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, will host the French Air Force’s elite “Patrouille de France” at Mather Airport for an exclusive performance on April 15 as part of a limited U.S. Tour to honor the 100th anniversary of America entering World War I to support European allies.

Mather Airport

10425 Norden Avenue

Mather, CA 95655

Sat, April 15, 2017

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT

Sacramento Giant Race

Join in for the 2nd annual Sacramento Giant Race at Raley Field, home of the River Cats. Racers have the option of running a 5K, an individual 10K (two 5K laps), or team up with a friend and complete the 10K together (each team member runs one 5K lap).

IKEA Spring Season

The official arrival of spring means it’s time to rid your home of the winter blues and prepare for sunnier days!

700 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento, CA 95605

Daily hours: 10AM-9PM

Miner’s Leap Winery

This morning we’re checking out the Sacramento area’s newest winery! Located near the quaint town of Clarksburg, Miner’s Leap Winery is a boutique winery in the Clarksburg Wine Appellation.

54250 South River Road

Clarksburg

(916) 882-1000

Elk Grove Gauntlet

The City of Elk Grove has thrown down the gauntlet! Join the Elk Grove movement toward healthier living at this one-day fitness challenge and competition taking place in front of City Hall in Elk Grove.

8401 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA

Apr 15, 2017 at 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Vineyard Book

Winefest ( Naggiar’s Annual Wine, Food and Music Festival ) which kicks off on May 6 with the Release Party.

Naggiar Vineyards

18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley

Adult Easter Hunt

Preservation and Co-owner Jason Poole will be hiding 50 jars of his award winning Bloody Mary mix around the greater Sacramento area this Saturday.

Bubble Belly

It’s not too late to shop the perfect outfit for your little ones! Today, a local shop is showing off some last minute finds that are perfect for an Easter celebration.

Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids.

340 G Street, Davis, CA 95616

530.231.5538

Dare To Pair: Easter Candy

You can have a great wine pairing, no matter what’s on the table – even Easter Candy!

Keith Powers

Sacramento is “Katching up with Keith” with a one-day event at the Seirra 2 Theater!

Sierra 2 Theater

2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818

More Info: 916-613-9599

Tickets: $10

La Noche Oskura

Catch a glimpse of Sacramento Ska-Reggae Band, La Noche Oskura’s (LNO), new, highly anticipated EP Album, “LNO,” as they get set to release it during their performance at Ace of Spades with New Zealand’s Katchafire and Chico’s Mystic Roots.

LNO shares the stage with New Zealand’s Katchafire, Chico’s Mystic Roots, TwoPeace, and Squarefield Massive.

Friday, April 21 at 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

22 pre-sale. Contact Jesse Rodriguez at 916-202-4645 or Nando at 916-753-9423 for tickets.

Phil Keoghan

The host of CBS’ 10-time Emmy-winning show, “The Amazing Race” takes on another amazing race in his documentary, Le Ride. In support of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen’s (CAHP) Widows and Orphans’ Trust Fund, UA Laguna Village 12 Theaters will screen Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride on Saturday, April 15th.

SACRAMENTO April 15th at 7pm

Laguna Village 12

8755 Center Parkway Drive CA 95823

MODESTO April 16th at 7pm

Modesto Stadium 10

3969 McHenry Avenue, CA 95356-1510

CAHP Widows & Orphans’ Fund

PO Box 161209

Sacramento, CA 95816-1209

Pizza Pairing

Join OneSpeed & Vino Noceto for an Open House Pizza Pairing!

OneSpeed

4818 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

Pairing: Monday, April 17th (5:30-8:30pm)

Comedian Tony Roberts

Tommy T’s

12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Times: 7pm & 9:45pm

916.608.2233