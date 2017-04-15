Hoppin’ and Huntin’ at Hagan
Hop on over and visit the Easter Bunny at Cordova Recreation and Park District’s (CRPD) annual Easter egg hunt and community celebration on Saturday, April 15 at Hagan Community Park and Community Center.
Hagan Community Park
Saturday, April 15th – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Activity Schedule:
8:30AM-10:30AM Pancake breakfast
9AM “Bunny Bolt” Obstacle Course opens
9:30AM-12PM Kid Zone opens for play and entertainment
10AM-11:30AM Egg hunts
Egg Hunt Schedule:
10AM-12PM: Tot Lot Playground Area 2 and under
10AM: Field A: 3-4 year olds / Field B: 7-8 year olds
10:30AM: Field A: 5-6 year olds / Field B: 9-10 year olds
11AM: All Ages Egg Hunt ( for children that may have missed their specific age group hunt)
11:30AM: Special Friends Egg Hunt (children with special needs 10 and under)
https://www.facebook.com/events/904805099622471/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/CordovaRecreationandParkDistrict/about/?ref=page_internal
Carl’s Jr. Remodel
A local Carl’s Jr. is debuting a brand new look – with a brand new play area for the little ones! And if that wasn’t enough, they are also offering a sweet one-day deal for your kids.
9500 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA 94630
April 16th ONLY (9am-11am)
FREE kids meals – Ages: 2-7
Patrouille de France Performance
The California Capital Airshow (CCA), presented by Sacramento County in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, will host the French Air Force’s elite “Patrouille de France” at Mather Airport for an exclusive performance on April 15 as part of a limited U.S. Tour to honor the 100th anniversary of America entering World War I to support European allies.
Mather Airport
10425 Norden Avenue
Mather, CA 95655
Sat, April 15, 2017
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/california-capital-airshow-patrouille-de-france-special-event-tickets-32893592621
http://www.californiacapitalairshow.com/
Sacramento Giant Race
Join in for the 2nd annual Sacramento Giant Race at Raley Field, home of the River Cats. Racers have the option of running a 5K, an individual 10K (two 5K laps), or team up with a friend and complete the 10K together (each team member runs one 5K lap).
http://www.race-sfgiants.com/sacramento
IKEA Spring Season
The official arrival of spring means it’s time to rid your home of the winter blues and prepare for sunnier days!
700 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Daily hours: 10AM-9PM
http://www.ikea.com/us/en/store/west_sacramento
Miner’s Leap Winery
This morning we’re checking out the Sacramento area’s newest winery! Located near the quaint town of Clarksburg, Miner’s Leap Winery is a boutique winery in the Clarksburg Wine Appellation.
54250 South River Road
Clarksburg
(916) 882-1000
http://www.minersleap.com
Elk Grove Gauntlet
The City of Elk Grove has thrown down the gauntlet! Join the Elk Grove movement toward healthier living at this one-day fitness challenge and competition taking place in front of City Hall in Elk Grove.
8401 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA
Apr 15, 2017 at 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
http://www.elkgrovecity.org/visitors/things_to_do/special_events/elk_grove_gauntlet/
Vineyard Book
Winefest ( Naggiar’s Annual Wine, Food and Music Festival ) which kicks off on May 6 with the Release Party.
Naggiar Vineyards
18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley
http://naggiarvineyards.com
Adult Easter Hunt
Preservation and Co-owner Jason Poole will be hiding 50 jars of his award winning Bloody Mary mix around the greater Sacramento area this Saturday.
http://www.preservationandco.com
Bubble Belly
It’s not too late to shop the perfect outfit for your little ones! Today, a local shop is showing off some last minute finds that are perfect for an Easter celebration.
Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids.
340 G Street, Davis, CA 95616
530.231.5538
https://www.shopbubblebelly.com/
Dare To Pair: Easter Candy
You can have a great wine pairing, no matter what’s on the table – even Easter Candy!
http://www.laurauncorked.com
http://www.wineon49.com
Keith Powers
Sacramento is “Katching up with Keith” with a one-day event at the Seirra 2 Theater!
Sierra 2 Theater
2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
More Info: 916-613-9599
Tickets: $10
http://www.asoundvision.org
La Noche Oskura
Catch a glimpse of Sacramento Ska-Reggae Band, La Noche Oskura’s (LNO), new, highly anticipated EP Album, “LNO,” as they get set to release it during their performance at Ace of Spades with New Zealand’s Katchafire and Chico’s Mystic Roots.
LNO shares the stage with New Zealand’s Katchafire, Chico’s Mystic Roots, TwoPeace, and Squarefield Massive.
Friday, April 21 at 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
22 pre-sale. Contact Jesse Rodriguez at 916-202-4645 or Nando at 916-753-9423 for tickets.
https://www.facebook.com/LaNocheOskura/?fref=ts
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946492058912948/
Phil Keoghan
The host of CBS’ 10-time Emmy-winning show, “The Amazing Race” takes on another amazing race in his documentary, Le Ride. In support of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen’s (CAHP) Widows and Orphans’ Trust Fund, UA Laguna Village 12 Theaters will screen Phil Keoghan’s Le Ride on Saturday, April 15th.
SACRAMENTO April 15th at 7pm
Laguna Village 12
8755 Center Parkway Drive CA 95823
MODESTO April 16th at 7pm
Modesto Stadium 10
3969 McHenry Avenue, CA 95356-1510
Tickets: http://philkeoghanleride.com/tickets/#tickets
Donations: http://www.thecahp.org/donate
CAHP Widows & Orphans’ Fund
PO Box 161209
Sacramento, CA 95816-1209
Pizza Pairing
Join OneSpeed & Vino Noceto for an Open House Pizza Pairing!
OneSpeed
4818 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
Pairing: Monday, April 17th (5:30-8:30pm)
http://events@onespeedpizza.com
Comedian Tony Roberts
Tommy T’s
12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Times: 7pm & 9:45pm
916.608.2233