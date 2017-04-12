20 Years Later, Virtual Pet Tamagotchi Returns To Demand Your Attention

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Everything old is new again, and that’s the case when it comes to digital pets.

Bandai is bringing back the virtual pet toy Tamagotchi in six colors.

The popular keychain companions were popular about 20 years ago, giving people a virtual pet to feed and take care of, driving some to obsession. The toys also inspired a variety of clones and competitors.

In recent years, there have been attempts to bring the popular toy to the smartphone, including Bandai’s own effort that works with the Apple Watch.

If you’d rather keep your virtual pets separate from your phone, it’ll set you back around 1,900 Yen ($17.46 U.S.) through Amazon Japan.

And if you know Japanese, or just want to be sold on the idea with bright, happy music, here’s the announcement from Bandai