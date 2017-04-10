Daily List: 3 Ways To Make Your Lunch Break Healthier
Marianne has some healthy ideas for lunch, that have nothing to do with food.
http://www.rd.com/health/wellness/what-to-do-on-lunch-break/1/
Sacramento’s Most Eligible
Vote until 6 pm April 12
http://girlsonthegrid.com
Biggest Tax Return Mistakes
The IRS is in house but don’t panic and run for your life, they are actually here to help.
Ways to Contact the IRS
http://www.IRS.gov,
Tax line#: at 800-829-1040 or
Visit the Tax Assistance Center at
4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento
Appointments are required: 844.545.5640
Meatless Monday
April is Soy Food Month!
http://raleys.com
Check This Out
Easter candy! Everything from Peeps to See’s candies, we’re sampling the latest and greatest confections to come out for Easter!
https://www.marshmallowpeeps.com/
http://www.sees.com/easter-candy
Free Haircuts for Kids with Disabilities
Today
D. Speed The Barber
2114 16th Street
Sacramento
916-842-8523
https://www.styleseat.com/m/book/v/dspeedthebarber
Jessup Golf Fundraiser
“Topswing”
William Jessup University Golf Fundraiser
Sunday, April 23
https://events.attend.com/f/1383778678