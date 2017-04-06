Daily List: 3 Habits to Break to Be More Productive

Nothing sabotages your productivity quite like bad habits. they slow you down, decrease your accuracy, and stifle your performance. Some bad habits cause more trouble than others! on the daily list this morning 3 bad habits to break to make you more productive.

The Price is Right Winner

A local viewer makes it to the big show! We first met her when we were broadcasting live at the price is right casting calls at Jackson rancheria, now we’ll countdown to her appearance on the hit CBS show!

The Price is Right

Weekdays

10am

On CBS13

Learning Center

Many kids are on spring break this week or in the next couple of weeks! We are helping mom and dad keep their kids entertained while still learning!

http://www.lakeshorelearning.com

Sacramento Food Film Festival

The Sacramento Food Film Festival is here. It’s all about celebrating food and drink paired with films about our food system.

Friday, it’ll be teaming up with the Sacramento Bartenders Guild, the Bourbon Babes and some of the best chefs in the region to bring you an event that celebrates southern cuisine and bourbon–Bourbon and Bites.

Purchase tickets at: http://www.foodliteracycenter.org

Cantina

It is one of Sacramento’s newest hot spots, and its really unlike any other place! Midtown’s Cantina Alley is an open-air cantina in the alley between J & K Streets!

Midtown’s Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley

Sacramento, California

@midtownscantinaalley

Call (916) 970-5588

http://www.cantinaalley.com/

https://www.facebook.com/midtownscantinaalley/

Shoes for a Cause

The renew store are on a mission to collect 10,000 pairs of gently used shoes and help break the cycle of homelessness for women and children. The goal is to collect all those shoes before may 4th! The shoes collected will then be sold at the store where 100% of the profits go directly to supporting acres of hope, a local nonprofit organization. But some of those shoes will also travel to third world countries and benefit those in need.

1725 Santa Clara Street, Roseville

916-788- 0275

Monday thru Saturday 10am – 6pm

Donations accepted during regular business hours

http://acresofhoperenewstores.org

https://www.facebook.com/Acres-of-Hope-ReNew-Stores

Ditch Cable or Satellite

Ditch Cable or Satellite Without Losing Good Day!! If you’re itching to ditch your cable or satellite commitment, our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge, co-founder of Nerds on Call is here to explain how to cut the cord without losing your daily Good Day fix.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Ne-Yo’s Wife Gets Cooking

Crystal Smith, the wife of Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo, has a massive social media following and has been profiled quite a bit by the media especially during their wedding. She is an incredible gourmet cook and one of her recipes was recently featured in OK! Magazine.



Nerds on Call: Filter Politics On Facebook

Filter Politics from Your Facebook!! If Facebook’s constant political posts have you fatigued and frustrated, Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tips for filtering the politics out of your Facebook.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Beer Caramel Corn

They are ball game staples: beer and caramel corn! But what if you could combine the two? Mind blown! Today we’ll show you how in honor of national caramel popcorn day!

https://www.napoliculinaryacademy.com

http://gaslamppopcorn.com

Cockpit Day

There are plenty of amazing reasons to visit the Aerospace Museum of California this Saturday with the crowd favorite Open Cockpit Day — that offers a unique opportunity for guests to climb aboard many aircraft to pilot their own adventure — plus the opportunity to experience the dramatic and interactive Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” international traveling exhibit AND enjoy $5 off admission as part of a Spring Break pricing special. This morning, we’re getting a preview of all the action.

Open Cockpit Day

Saturday, April 8

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy $5 off admission — Spring Break Pricing

Aerospace Museum of California

http://www.aerospaceca.org

Love Thyself Project

A local photographer put this photography project together to help build confidence for young women in our community. We’ll meet some of the participants and the photographer.

https://www.facebook.com/RockSteadyPhotography/

Cornbread Churwaffle

Burgess Brothers have created a new dessert that local restaurants are now selling! They’re taking it national! Tina is at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffle in Sacramento checking out the Cornbread Churwaffle!

https://www.burgessbrothers.com

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Your Taxes

‘Tis the season…to nearly rip your hair out with the stress of doing your taxes. Tax Day is looming (Tuesday, April 18, in case you needed a gentle nudge), and that means the pressure to file is starting to hit harder. In order to save you from some of that unnecessary anxiety, we tracked down a tax guy who would give us the dirty deets on filing. Hint: Hiring someone isn’t always the way to go. Here’s how one New York-based CPA says you can make tax season easier and score back some extra cash.

