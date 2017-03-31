Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Learn more about today's segments

Early Morning 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Monterey, San Benito Counties

March 31, 2017 8:59 AM

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA (CBS) – Residents along the Central Coast of California were jolted awake after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 3:55 a.m., about five miles west of San Juan Bautista and 14 miles north of Salinas, at a depth of 3.6 miles.

Visitors to the USGS website in Monterey and San Benito counties reported light shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Gilroy and Santa Cruz County.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

