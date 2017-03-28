CHP: Driver Killed On I-505 Going Over 100 MPH Before Crash

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man has died after crashing his car while going south on interstate 505, and police are saying speed was a factor.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. this morning along east Monte Vista Avenue.

According to the CHP, only one person was in the car at the time. He drove off the southbound side of the freeway, through a gate and hit two trees. The car was split in half. Part of it came to rest in an irrigation ditch.

The man was ejected during the crash. His identity has not been released.

“This occupant was seatbelted in, however, at the speed he was traveling, a seatbelt’s not going to help, ” said CHP Ofc. Brent Kwarta.

Officers on the scene say the car was going over 100 mph when it crashed.

No one witnessed the crash, but a motorist pulled up to the crash and alerted authorities.