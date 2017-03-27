Daily List: 3 Tips for Avoiding Tax Scams

The deadline to file your taxes is three weeks from today — and while Tuesday, April 18 might feel far-off, it’ll be here before you know it. That also means scam time. On the Daily List this morning, three tips for avoiding tax scams!

Read more

Doodles With Drinks

Channel your inner doodler! “Doodles With Drinks” is a creative writing and art program that will seek to harness the creative wiggles of each person’s pen — and turn that creative expression into comic books, short stories, screenplays, or other fantastic works! We’ll chat with the “Doodlemaster” about refining your distracted artwork!

Verge Center for the Arts

625 S Street, Sacramento

(916) 448-2985

REMAINING CLASS SCHEDULE:

tonight, Apr 3, Apr 10

6:30 – 8:00 pm

Members $85

Non-members $100

Learn more

Check This Out – Better Back

As seen on Shark Tank!

$59 + tax

http://getbetterback.com/

JR Hero of the Year

Tina Machua won Person of the Year for Carmichael. And while she was being honored, so was 12-year-old Cameron Dax. He has been collecting canned goods for the past 6 years and helps 3 food closets. He won Junior Hero of the Year. We are meeting him and seeing his award.

https://www.gofundme.com/feedingmyneighbors

Cuban Coffee Recipes

http://www.theyumyumfoodie.com/

http://www.gotmilk.com/

Better You. Joyful Vegan

Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, bestselling author, and the host of award-winning podcasts helps people eat healthfully and joyfully through handcrafted recipes and menus. She also launched a new podcast that examines the language we use about animals.

https://www.colleenpatrickgoudreau.com/

Fish Face

There’s a new Fish Face Poke Bar out in Carmichael. The first location in the WAL building in downtown Sacramento did so well, Chef Billy decided to open a new one in Carmichael. He’s doing some special things at the location and is showing us how to cut fish the proper way.

Fish Face Poke Bar

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael

http://www.fishfacepokebar.com/

Daily List: 3 Mistakes People Make on Date Night

Planning a date night with your significant other? Whether it’s a long-term relationship or something new, put some effort into it! On the Daily List, Marianne has three mistakes people make on date night!

Read more