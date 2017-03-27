Daily List: 3 Tips for Avoiding Tax Scams
The deadline to file your taxes is three weeks from today — and while Tuesday, April 18 might feel far-off, it’ll be here before you know it. That also means scam time. On the Daily List this morning, three tips for avoiding tax scams!
Doodles With Drinks
Channel your inner doodler! “Doodles With Drinks” is a creative writing and art program that will seek to harness the creative wiggles of each person’s pen — and turn that creative expression into comic books, short stories, screenplays, or other fantastic works! We’ll chat with the “Doodlemaster” about refining your distracted artwork!
Verge Center for the Arts
625 S Street, Sacramento
(916) 448-2985
REMAINING CLASS SCHEDULE:
tonight, Apr 3, Apr 10
6:30 – 8:00 pm
Members $85
Non-members $100
JR Hero of the Year
Tina Machua won Person of the Year for Carmichael. And while she was being honored, so was 12-year-old Cameron Dax. He has been collecting canned goods for the past 6 years and helps 3 food closets. He won Junior Hero of the Year. We are meeting him and seeing his award.
https://www.gofundme.com/feedingmyneighbors
Better You. Joyful Vegan
Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, bestselling author, and the host of award-winning podcasts helps people eat healthfully and joyfully through handcrafted recipes and menus. She also launched a new podcast that examines the language we use about animals.
https://www.colleenpatrickgoudreau.com/
Fish Face
There’s a new Fish Face Poke Bar out in Carmichael. The first location in the WAL building in downtown Sacramento did so well, Chef Billy decided to open a new one in Carmichael. He’s doing some special things at the location and is showing us how to cut fish the proper way.
Fish Face Poke Bar
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael
http://www.fishfacepokebar.com/
Daily List: 3 Mistakes People Make on Date Night
Planning a date night with your significant other? Whether it’s a long-term relationship or something new, put some effort into it! On the Daily List, Marianne has three mistakes people make on date night!
