2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A head-on crash on Jackson Road in Sacramento County has claimed the lives of a mother and her child.

The crash has shut the highway down between Sloughhouse and Meiss Road. A CHP spokesperson says around 3 a.m., a mother and her two children were in a car heading eastbound and veered into the westbound lane. That’s when their vehicle hit a van head-on.

The mother and her 10-year-old child sitting in the front seat were killed. Her infant child, who was in the backseat, was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center hospital in critical condition.

“We can figure out what happened, we just need to figure out why,” said CHP Ofc. Tommy Riggins.

The driver of the van was uninjured. That driver was tested for DUI on the side of the road, but the results haven’t been announced.