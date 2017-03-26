Chateau Arme Bakerie & Latte

2222 Francisco Dr. #500

El Dorado Hills

916.939.0834

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bakerie-Latte-Chateau-Arme/114281908596562

Felix Castillo Charity Scramble Golf Tournament

Felix Castillo Charity Scramble Golf Tournament is celebrating the life of Flix Castillo, the beloved varsity baseball coach for Woodland High School. Felix unexpectedly passed away last year on Labor day. The community to coming together to honor Felix with the first ever, Felix Castillo Charity Scramble Golf Tournament!

Teal Bend Golf Club

7200 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, California 95837

Sunday at 8 AM – 3 PM

4 Person Scramble

$100.00 per player includes:

Breakfast, Range balls, 18 Holes of Golf, Golf Cart, BBQ Brisket Lunch, and Tee Prizes

Come out and help raise money for the Castillo Family

100% of proceeds will go directly to the family

Retro Sindicate

A brand-new clothing boutique & photography studio preparing for their grand opening!

Retro Sindicate Clothing Boutique & Feathered Flash Photography

1115 Front Street, Suite 10

Sacramento, ca 95814

Grand Opening April 1st

Tuesday-Thursday 11am – 7pm

Friday-Saturday 11am – 9pm

Sunday 12pm – 5pm

Hawk Talk

Do you wonder which hawks you are seeing in your neighborhood this season? Come learn some tricks of the trade about how to identify the most common hawks in our area, learn more about these specific raptors, and get close up with one of our resident hawks.

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael, CA 95608

Mar 26, 2017 at 01:30 pm – 02:30 pm

http://sacnaturecenter.net

Free

Park Entry Free $5 (waived for members)

Donations are gratefully accepted.

“To the Rescue” Fire Trucks Exhibit

March 16 through May 29, 2017

Plus, a special opening night evening opportunity on March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

$10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $9 for military, $5 for youth (ages 5-18), FREE for children ages 4 and under

Active and retired firefighters get in FREE on opening day and evening, March 16

Singer Victoria Monet

Announcing Sacramento’s own Singer/Songwriter Victoria Monet is appearing as one of the opening acts on the Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour on March 26 @ 730pm at the Golden One Center. Just coming off of the North American leg of the 727 Tour with Fifth Harmony (5 months ago), Victoria Monet is back at it again but this time on the road with her best friend and musical partner in crime, Ariana Grande. Victoria Monet is just a girl from South Sacramento who had big dreams of pursuing a career in dance and music.

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour

March 26, 2017 at 7:30pm

Golden 1 Center

The Art of Air Max Day

“THE ART of AIR MAX DAY” will bring the art and sneaker culture together to support The Bobby Jackson Foundation. The art exhibit will feature unique and creative art. Each locally chosen artist will be given the opportunity to take his or her artistic talent and apply their own unique styles to the Air Max One!

Sunday, March 26th from 2pm to 6pm

Free Family event. Open to the public.

Custom sneaker art will be raffled off

Mother-Son Wacky Golf Tournament

Calling all mothers and sons! The CSD is hosting the 2nd annual Mother Son Wacky Golf Tournament this spring! Not a golfer? Not a problem! This isn’t your ordinary golf tournament.

Leave your golf clubs at home because we will provide the equipment. You’ll make your way down the fairway with tennis racquets, baseballs, Frisbees and other sports equipment. Once you use a sport, you lose it! More than one son? Bring Grandma, Aunt, Mom’s best friend, or another female over 18 to complete your team.

Emerald Lakes Golf Course

10651 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Mar 26, 2017 at 08:00am

916.405.5300

Wine Country Curling Club

Wine Country Curling Club (WCCC) and Placer Valley Tourism are thrilled to announce that on March 24-26 they will be hosting a brand new springtime bonspiel at Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville. The WCCC already has a rich history with The Crush, their signature bonspiel, and due to the wonderful success they have had with that tournament the idea of the Barrel Bonspiel was born and now coming to life this weekend.

2nd Annual Community Bike Ride and Slowtwitch Road Show

The 2nd Annual Community Bike Ride is for all levels of ability followed by the Slowtwitch Road Show! This is your chance to demo Felt and Cervelo bikes, learn from presentations related to improving your athletic performance, chat with swim, bike and run vendors, grab some food and perhaps win a raffle prize.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

2217 Sunset Blvd. Suite 701 Rocklin, CA

http://rocklinendurancesports.com

Gem and Mineral Show

It’s time for the Roseville Rock Rollers 55th Annual Gem, Jewelry, Fossil, and Mineral Show! A fun family event, with educational activities, over 60 vendors, and many exhibits, throughout the fairgrounds.

Roseville (Placer County) Fairgrounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Admission: $6.00 General Admission,

$5.00 Seniors 60+, 12 and under Free with paid adult

Admission Coupons

FREE PARKING

Ticket for hourly door prize FREE with admission

Haunted Mansion Basement

A fella in Frankfort, KY loves the e Mansion from Disney so much that he built his own version in his basement, he will join us via Skype from the basement to tell us all about it.

Back to Beauty Pillow

She invented the Beauty Pillow after being asked for several years the secret to her youth. She thinks it has to do with sleeping on her back. It’s difficult to maintain that position for the whole night though so she invented the beauty pillow. It cradles your head to keep your face looking younger. She is skyping with us to show how it works and explain the method.

Beauty Pillow

Fleet Feet Shoe Donation

Sudwerk is also partnering with Fleet Feet Davis for a shoe donation drive for the month of April. We are hoping to raise 150 shoes for Shoes 4 Sacramento, a local organization that helps the homeless and families in need.

Starts: April 1, 2017

Sudwerk Dock: 2001 2nd St, Davis, CA

Drop-Off Locations:

Sudwerk Dock Store & Fleet Fhseet Davis.

Firehouse Bistro for Spring

Spring into the new season with food! Firehouse Bistro in Dixon joins us in the studio to show off some delicious recipes.

Firehouse Bistro

16 N 1st St, Dixon

707.676.5683

Awesome Teen

Shani left public school because of her diabetes and loves to write. She is now a published author in the book Voices of Thunder and won third in the Sacramento Poetry contest. She is joining us to talk about her writing with the director of her unique school.

Visions In Education Charter School

Free public charter school

Offer Independent Study, University Prep and Home School programs

Now enrolling for Fall 2017-apply online

Living Wreaths

Create a living wreath! These beautiful wreaths use succulent plants to make a one of a kind decoration for your home inside or out. They need little care and will continue to grow after you’ve designed your creation!

Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S Street

April 1st from 2:00-4:00pm

$75 for Verge members,

$90 for non-members ALL MATERIALS INCLUDED

Singer: Zach Van Dyck

Sacramento resident and artist, Zach Van Dyck, just released a new song! Plus, he’s gearing up to release his first album in the next few months! The new single, “Winter” is a collaboration with Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace who is in the band Metro Station! Zach Van Dyck joins us in the studio to perform the song and premiere the video!

Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs

Bring your furry friend and join us for our 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs to benefit NorCal Bully Breed Rescue! Enjoy finger foods and local vendors while your dog sniffs out eggs filled with tasty treats and valuable prizes. Don’t forget your camera for photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Dogs and children(under 12) enter for FREE! Leslie Bird will be bringing “Buggy” along as a four-legged friend. He is a foster with Nor Cal Bully Breed Rescue.

McKinley Park

601 Alhambra Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95816

Sun, April 2, 2017

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT

Schedule of Events:

12-12:30pm: Check-in

1pm ON THE DOT: Egg Hunt

1:30pm: Raffle

