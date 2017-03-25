Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club in Stockton is Northern California’s newest, and America’s oldest boat club in existence! Grand Opening to showcase our fleet of boats and introduce the public to the Freedom Boat Club concept of boating. Event runs from 10am to 4pm. Beverages and snacks will be served. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. by the Lodi Chamber of Commerce. We will also be offering special pricing to join the club with either 50% off the one-time entry fee OR no monthly dues until 2018 for members who join by the end of the Grand Opening event (4pm on Saturday, March 25).

Grand Opening Today

10am-4pm

6649 Embarcadero Dr, Stockton

http://FreedomBoatClub.com

Stockton Little League

Western Little League is holding its opening day ceremonies! There will be a full day of events, and we’ll celebrate a national sponsorship award from Chevrolet. Stockton’s Mayor, Michael Tubbs, will be there also!

http://westernll.org

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Northgate Village 1005 East Pescadero Ave. Tracy, CA 95304

Doors open at 9:30am

Shows at 11 am & 2 pm

Ages 2 and up $10

Group of six $50 (for the price of 5)

Babies not yet 2 yrs. old are FREE

http://www.intermissionproductions.com

Arden Hills Synchronized Swimmers

Coach of Arden Hills Country Club Synchronized Swimming Team swam in the 2012 London Summer Games! We will catch with her, share her experiences and meet some of the members of the Arden Hills Team.

Arden Hills Resort Club & Spa

220 Arden Hills Ln, Sacramento, CA

916.482.6111

http://ardenhills.club/

Sunrise Farmers Market

First Farmers Market of the spring season! Eighty plus Farmers, organic and certified and 50+ specialty food vendors. Weekly live musical entertainment. Food cooking demos, canning demos, planting tips, and much more. Family, Friendly Fun, dogs welcome!

6196 Sunrise Blvd

Citrus Heights, California

Every Saturday from 8 AM to 1 PM

@SunriseMallFarmersMarket

Community Fun Run

Creekview Ranch will host the “1st Annual Fun Run/Walk” along our beautiful Dry Creek trail. The event will take place on the morning of Saturday, March 25, 2017. This run/walk will begin at the track at Creekview Ranch school and continue to Dry Creek Community Park and back! Upon your return, you’ll be treated to light breakfast snacks, fresh fruit, juice, and water. All proceeds will be donated to help raise monies for our school, Creekview Ranch School.

March 25, 2017

8am-10:30am

http://crpta.org/events/2017-fun-run/

Prom Dress Drive

Pay it forward and receive something in return! It’s prom season, help someone have the night of your life by donating your old dresses and enjoy a night at the movies — on the house! When you donate a gown, you will recieve a free movie pass compliments of Studio Movie Grill.

Grant the Wish of a Princess!

Donate gently used prom gowns/dresses

Studio Movie Grill

5140 Commons Drive

Rocklin, CA

Now until Sunday, March 26th

Receive a free movie pass for your donation! Recipient of your donated gown also receives a free movie pass compliments Studio Movie Grill

Sutter Children’s Center Wellness Festival

Fairytale Town will highlight active and healthy living for families at the fifth annual Sutter Children’s Center Wellness! The one-day Festival is free to the public thanks to the generous support of Sutter Children’s Center, Sacramento. Families will enjoy fun physical games, free play, gardening activities and more throughout the day.

Sutter Children’s Center Wellness Festival

Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, March 25, 2017 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m)

Free. Adults must be accompanied by children, and children must be accompanied by adults.

NFL Audition Prep

If you thought about auditioning to become an NBA dancer or NFL cheerleader, but didn’t know where to start — look no further! FEMdance is hosting an Audition Prep Intensive that will cover everything from choreography to hair and make-up.

Audition Prep Intensive

OBRA

March 25, 2017

10am-2pm

$50

http://obra.io/partnerships/

Sacramento City College Centennial Gala

Celebrating 100 years of teaching excellence and achievement with a vaudeville extravaganza! Delight in the City Theatre’s ensemble players featuring classic and modern vignettes, which may include acts from Music Man and The Great Gatsby and a Shakespeare Quartet!

1230 J Street , Sacramento

Mar 25, 2017 at 06:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Cocktail Hour 6pm

Dinner and Showtime 7pm

http://www.scc.losrios.edu/sccat100/

https://scclosrios.ejoinme.org/sccat100

The Bag Lady

When she couldn’t find a unique bag to buy, she decided to make one herself. All the bags are custom-made and not one is the same as the other. She combines different colors and textures that you don’t usually see and is showing us some of her unique bags today.

The Bag Lady 41

916-897-7944

http://thebaglady41.net

Jardesca Spring Spritz

Spring is Springing and with it comes brunches, garden parties and all things fresh and delicious! Bring the fun back into spring with unique, fun and easy entertaining with Jardesca California Aperitiva!

http://www.jardesca.com

Int’l Speaker & Author

What does an award-winning entrepreneur, a TEDx Speaker, a bacon-atarian (thats a vegetarian who still eats bacon), a funky sock lover, a former rapper (who opened for the Wu-Tang Clan – YES, really!) and a previously 332lb man (who has since lost over 130lbs despite his affinity for bacon) have in common? They are all the same guy! Jason Goldberg is a geek, turned entrepreneur, international speaker, educator, and author of the #1 International Best-Seller on (SELF) Leadership: “Prison Break: Vanquish the Victim, Own Your Obstacles, and Lead Your Life.”

Jason Goldberg

(424) 265-2766

TheJasonGoldberg.com

Facebook.com/TheJasonGoldberg

http://www.thejasongoldberg.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheJasonGoldberg/videos/?ref=page_internal

The Pet Lady

Dana Humphrey AKA “The Pet Lady” travels from Coast to Coast to pet trade shows and consumer events such as Superzoo, Global Pet Expo, Intergroom, Pet News Now, NAVC, Total Pet Expo, Super Pet Expo and “mutts” more, to scout out the hottest, hippest and most unique pet products on the planet!

http://thepetlady.nyc/

Kate De Ponte

Spring is upon us, which means it’s time to freshen up our beauty routines with the latest and greatest in skincare, hair care, accessories and beyond! Beauty expert Kate De Ponte is here to share her insider tips on this season’s hottest new beauty trends.

http://katedeponte.com

Frenchy’s Food Truck

It’s Waffle Day!

Waffle Day is a tradition that is celebrated in Sweden, and to a lesser extent elsewhere, on March 25. Waffles are typically eaten on this day! In celebration of the occasion, we’ve called on Frenchy’s Waffles to whip-up some of their delicious recipes! Plus, Frenchy’s Waffles came come to you in their awesome Food Truck!

Frenchy’s Waffles

530-204-8452

Twitter @frenchyswaffles

Amour Propre Love Thy Self Tour

Amour Propre’s mission is to act as a change agent and provide outreach in schools and communities on anti-bullying. They have developed a new approach in creating walking billboards in the form of clothing to broadcast this important message. Amour Propre wants to take a different approach by providing people the means to visually express their stance in the anti-bullying campaign. Amour Propre clothing will shine a light on the act of bullying in schools and communities.

Amour Propre – Program Outline/School Assemblies

http://www.amourpro.com/