Truck Hauling Cement To Oroville Dam Crashes, Driver Killed

(CBS13) – A truck driver hauling cement to the Oroville Dam crashed and died early Sunday morning on Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road.

Butte County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the concrete mixer had somehow detached from the truck.

The driver was identified as Peter Anderson, 51, of Marysville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson worked for Mathew’s Ready Mix based out of Yuba City.

The CHP Chico division is handling the investigation. They say the exact cause of the accident is still unknown.

Butte County Sheriff’s department says Anderson was carrying cement to help fix the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway damaged during February’s massive storms, which prompted mass evacuations in Oroville, Marysville and other downstream communities back.

Department of Water Resources crews have been repairing the spillway with quick-setting concrete and other materials.