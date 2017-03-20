Spring Showers, Gusty Winds Expected To Hit California This Week

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – After several weeks of dry weather, the start of spring will bring rain showers to California throughout the week.

The National Weather Service says three storms will hit the northern region this week and into the weekend.

The early week systems will bring up to 3 inches in the North Bay with less than an inch expected in most parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The spring storms could dump up to 2 inches in the Santa Cruz mountains with potential flooding when the third system moves in Friday.

It’s also expected to be windy starting Monday and increasing Tuesday.

The storms will not be as significant as those in January and February, which dropped enough rain and snow in the state to end a five-year drought. The storm is expected to move south Tuesday.