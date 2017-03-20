Two People Killed, Two Injured In Head-On Crash In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Two people were killed and two were others were injured in a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of White Rock and Prairie City roads.

A CHP spokesperson says that around 8:20 a.m. today, the driver of a gold Toyota Highlander was driving recklessly, and traveling at speeds estimated between 80-100 miles per hour when they hit a Dodge SUV head-on at the intersection of White Rock and Prairie City roads.

One of the SUVs reportedly caught fire. It was extinguished by a motorist on the scene.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Two people were reportedly killed in the crash and two others were injured.

Personnel from Folsom Fire Department, Folsom Police Department, and CHP are at the crash site.

CHP issued a sigalert and have closed White Rock Road near the intersection.

