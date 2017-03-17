Man Stabbed In The Neck Along J Street In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a stabbing and an assault that happened near Sutter Middle School in Sacramento this morning.

The stabbing happened about 5:30 a.m. on J Street near 30th Street. According to Sacramento police, a man was stabbed in the neck. He was able to talk to police and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A short while later, another person was found nearby with injuries. That person was also taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the incidents.