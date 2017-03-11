Just Between Friends Kid’s Consignment Event

Good Day’s giving you an Exclusive first look at the goods for sale!

Mar 11, 2017 at 9:00 am – 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Mar 12, 2017 at 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

http://sacramento.jbfsale.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-day-admission-free-pass-jbf-sacramento-springsummer-sale-tickets-30907705780

National Nutrition Month

Local cooking instructor Paulette Bruce is celebrating National Nutrition Month using Nourish Bowls & Good Heart Chicken. These meals are simple to put together plus you can get creative! Tina learns how!

http://www.goodeatscookingclasses.com/

Land Park Girls Softball League’s Opening Day Ceremony

There is a new softball league in Land Park! Two years ago the girls were kicked out of the league and they finally formed their own league. Tina is out empowering these little girls and showcasing their skills.

Season begins April 1st

http://landparksoftball.com

Hidden Treasures of Citrus Heights Art Show

The 4th Annual Hidden Treasures of Citrus Heights Art Show takes place inside Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights this weekend!

Sunrise Mall

Noon – 5pm

It’s free!

http://www.citrusheights.net/civicalerts.aspx?aid=262

http://tinyurl.com/HiddenTreasures2017

Right At Home

In honor of National Nutrition Month, Dan will bring on several nutritious foods and important supplements that are easy to incorporate into your diet as you age. He will also go through some ways seniors can make better meal choices and shop smarter!

1401 El Camino Ave, Ste 102, Sacramento

http://www.rightathome.net

Junior High Elite 7-on-7

Passing Down returns to Sacramento for its third annual Junior High elite 7-on-7 circuit featuring some of the top youth football talent on the West Coast.

Inderkum High School

Saturday, March 11, 2017

http://www.passingdown.com/

Cocktail Academy: Scotch Whiskys

Mar 11, 2017 at 02:00 pm – 04:00 pm

Tickets: $75

Ages 21+

https://hookandladder916.com/app/uploads/2016/04/winebeer-HL.pdf

Serve Saturday

The Destiny Community Center in Rocklin is having a city wide Love Our City Serve Day this morning! 600-800 volunteers are coming out and canvassing Lincoln, Rocklin, and Roseville with projects at local schools, non-profits, and in neighborhoods!

March 11, 2017

8:30 am – 1:00 pm

916.780.1873

http://destinycommunity.org/loveourcity

Woodcreek Opening Day

Batter up! It’s Woodcreek Little League’s Opening Day! The Placer County players will be lining up to display their teams.

http://www.woodcreeklittleleague.com/sites/woodcreekll/home

Travelzoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Sparkle Bowtique

Sparkle up the Sideline this Softball and Baseball season! Everything is better with a little bling!

http://www.sparklebowtique.com

http://www.facebook.com/sparklebowtique

#Springspiration

The sun’s coming out so we’re giving you a little #Springspiration this morning to clean out your boots and fuzzy sweaters and get ready to rock the Spring frocks!

https://www.libier.com/new-blog/2017/2/27/5-tips-to-shop-smart-spring-lookbook-2017

Triad Plus

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making.

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

2nd Times a Charm Dress Event

Casa Roble High School PTSA 2nd time’s a charm dress event. Affordable grasses at discount prices.

Casa Roble High

9151 Oak Ave, Orangevale, CA

March 11th (10am-3pm)

Folsom Wine and Jazz Fundraiser

Folsom’s premiere wine and cuisine event. Come and enjoy excellent wine, delectable cuisine, and award winning jazz.

Early Bird (By March 4) $35

General $40

21 and over only

https://fhs-music-boosters.ticketleap.com/15th-annual-wine–jazz/details

From Receptionist to Boss

Nicole wrote a book about her journey from “Receptionist to Boss” and is coming to Sacramento to sign copies and answer questions at the Barnes and Noble Citrus Heights on March 11th. The book just got picked up as required reading for the SSU Business Program!

Barnes & Noble

6111 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights

March 11th at 1:00pm

http://nicolesmartt.com

Timeless Thrills SPCA Partnership

You can come out to a cool store and ADOPT A DOG! If adoption might be too much, we are selling new collaboration t-shirts and half the proceeds from each shirt will be donated to the Sacramento SPCA.

March 11th (12-4pm)

FREE

http://www.timelessthrills.com