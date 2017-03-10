DAILY 3: Secrets It’s OK to keep from your kids.

It’s important to be open with your kids. Even though it may get annoying when they ask you 500 questions a day, it’s important to answer them honestly because that is a large part of how they learn and grow. But, some things are better left unsaid. LINK

SPINNERS REOPENS

Spinners is back open following a fire back in December. It was first opened by Larry and Sandy 30 years ago in Downtown Plaza. They’ve been through many trials and tribulations with trying to stay open, especially with the recession. They just had grand opening at the end of last year, when the fire happened. Good Day is live with how it feels to be back! | 1400 Sutterville Road, Sacramento

SAVE ON POWER BILLS

Gilmore Heating, Air, Solar says that after the gas line leaks in East Folsom earlier this year, residents expressed concern about higher than normal monthly utility bills. Good Day is live with their general manager to get some tips on how Sacramento area homeowners can save on monthly energy costs.

SAWYER’S SWEET SHOP

We found one of the sweetest spots in Yuba City! Sawyer’s Sweet Spot has only been open 6 months but it’s already a community’s favorite. A portion of all the store proceeds goes to spread awareness and education for childhood cancer. Melissa’s live in Yuba City this morning with the meaning behind the store’s name and show off some of the treats! | 725 Plumas St., Yuba City

AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY

The 12th Annual Family History Seminar is this weekend at the Familysearch Library. The emphasis is on helping African-Americans because it’s almost impossible to trace their ancestry prior to 1870 because of slavery.

We’ve covered this annual event for many years…Courtney & ken have had their ancestry traced and we traced genealogy for a local couple before the birth of their first child. This year, super bowl xi champion and Sacramento Vice Mayor Rick Jennings will share with us what he’s discovered about his family history after what he’s learned from the seminar the past several years.

He’ll bring in 5-7 pieces of research: photos, birth certificates, military records, etc.

GAME NIGHT

Game Night is a chance for “you” to be the star of the show. It’s improv for everyone. Learn improv games and perform them with experienced improvisers, and other beginners. This morning we’re learning more about Blacktop Comedy Theater as we play. | 3101 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin

GUY PEARCE

He’s starred in movies such as Iron Man 3, Prometheus, The King’s Speech, Memento, L.A. Confidential and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He won an Emmy for his work in the miniseries Mildred Pierce. Pearce is back on the big screen and on demand in the new western, Brimstone.

HUSTLE AND BLOW

The Black Heart of Hair is back and better than ever! Lori Michael is bringing her sassy punk style to Yuba City with the opening of her brand new salon Hustle & Blow Style Collective! This morning Melissa’s getting an inside peek of the cutting edge technology ahead of the big grand opening and gala for a great cause! | 787 Plumas Street, Yuba City

LOVE AND MURDER

The Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, will play Community Center Theater in Sacramento from March 7 through 12 in its First National Tour.

SCIENCE EXPO

The event is hosted by over 200 Lincoln High School students taking high-level science courses and showcased to all of the 3rd graders in the Western Placer Unified School District. There are over 60 projects in the entire Expo — ranging from Dry-ice Ice Cream to roller coasters to Pyroboards. This unique hands-on event is not only beneficial to the high school students, but it also gives 3rd graders a taste into the various fields in science. Every year, student participation and community attendance grows and we anticipate our highest numbers yet.

MANLY MINUTE: How to Become a Male Model

So you think you might have what it takes to succeed as a male model? You have the drive, you have the talent, and your whole life you have been told that you are ridiculously good looking. The only thing is, you are not quite sure how to go about it.

So what to do?

WEST SACRAMENTO TREES

Is planting a tree on your list of things to do? The wait is over. Find out how you can plant a tree in the West Sacramento area.