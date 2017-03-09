Someone Stole $4.5 Million Worth Of Eyeshadow From A Los Angeles Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist.
The LAPD said Thursday that it’s investigating after $4.5 million worth of eyeshadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.
They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.
Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company’s “Modern Renaissance” eyeshadow.
Police estimated the cosmetics were worth about $4.5 million.
A message left Thursday evening at Anastasia’s corporate office wasn’t immediately returned.
