Daily List: 3 of The Most Commonly Misspelled Words

The annual Placer County Spelling Bee features 65 spellers from 4th-8th grade across the county. The top 2 finishers will represent Placer in the State Elementary Spelling Bee this May. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three of the most commonly misspelled words!

Custom Castle Beds

So many little girls dream of being a princess, right? And a princess needs a castle! In today’s Mommy Moment, Julissa introduces us to a local business that can build that castle for your little princess or prince!!

Check This Out

We’re showing products to have faith in…crazy cool threads and mixed chicks.

Faith T-Shirts

Mixed Chicks

Get Over It Day

Each year on the 9th of March, people across the country observe National Get Over It Day. Just as it implies, National Get Over It Day is to do exactly that, GET OVER IT. So Cody is out and about asking couple or individuals…. what they need to get over.

Carol’s

1201 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

916.372.4631

Spelling Bee

Super students in Placer County are spelling out S-U-C-C-E-S-S! The annual Placer County Spelling Bee features 65 spellers from 4th-8th grade from across the county. The top 2 finishers will represent Placer in the State Elementary Spelling Bee this May. Melissa’s meeting some of the stellar spellers and pitting them in a fun competition against our anchors!

Placer County Office of Education

360 Nevada Street

Auburn

Mobile Museum

The Sacramento Children’s Museum is taking its show on the road! It’s the van go! The mobile museum will bring exhibits to area schools, ensuring more kids have access to the hands-on activities offered at the museum. This morning, we are getting a preview of their new van, which was donated by ECMC Group, a local nonprofit. The van will be presented to the museum today!

Thursday, Mar. 9

Time: Van presentation: 2:30 p.m.

Volunteer event: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

James and the Giant Peach

This morning wendy is at Roseville Theatre Academy for a preview of their broadway musical version of James and the Giant Peach. We’ll meet some of the characters and see them perform in costume.

Godfrey

Godfrey is one of the hottest comedians on the road today. His one-man show, The Godfrey Complex, was a major hit at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. GQ Magazine said that Godfrey “is set to be one of the biggest performers in the US in 12 months,” following his run at the festival. Godfrey has performed on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and recently starred in his own one-hour special for Comedy Central, “Godfrey: Black By Accident.”

Punchline Comedy Club

Tonight: 8pm

Fri. & Sat.: 8 & 10pm

Let’s Move Fundraiser

The Let’s Move Dance Fitness fundraiser will benefit 5 health, fitness, and youth support organizations in the Sacramento community.

Let’s Move For Unity In Our Community

Ephraim Williams Family Life Center

4036 14th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95820

SATURDAY

12 PM to 3 PM

$12 advance $15 at the door

Children 5-12 $2 / 4 and under are free!

Manly Minute: 5 Ways to Heighten Your Senses

Enhancing one’s observational abilities has numerous benefits: it helps you live more fully in the present, notice interesting and delightful phenomena you would have otherwise missed, seize opportunities that disappear as quickly as they arrive, and keep you and your loved ones safe.

Language Center

Bonjour! Students are learning the love of languages with the help of a new Language Center in Roseville! Barely old enough to recognize letters, these kids are already becoming bilingual! Melissa’s live as the hands-on class is getting underway!

Philoglots Language Center

(916) 771 4933

http://www.thephiloglots.com

Future Home Protectors

We’re helping inspire kids to become future planet protectors!!! This morning they are learning all about where our drinking water comes from.

