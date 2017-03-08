Ceres High Student, 15, Accused Of Stabbing Other Teen

CERES (CBS13) – A Ceres High School student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Ceres police say a 15-year-old Endeavor High School student confronted the other student at the Ceres High School campus a little before 3 p.m. The confrontation sparked a fight that was eventually broken up by other students.

Police say the two students were “mutual friends” in the past. It appears the confrontation was prompted by a video posted on social media.

Later that day, the two students met again along 5th Street. Police do not know if this confrontation was coincidental or arranged, but the two fought once again.

At some point during the confrontation, the 15-year-old Ceres High student pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other teen in the abdomen, police say.

The other teen was taken to the hospital and has undergone surgery. The Ceres High student was found by officers a few blocks away and was arrested. He is facing a charge of attempted murder.

Anyone else who may have seen the incidents is asked to call detectives at (209) 538-5713.