ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A car crashed into an Elk Grove business early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is along the 8800 block of Bond Road.

Elk Grove police say a car crashed into a building in the area. Photos from the scene show that the car deeply embedded inside a business.

Police say two people, the driver and a person who was inside the business, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is unclear why the car crashed into the building.