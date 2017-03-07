Experts On California’s Still Budding Pot Industry Meeting In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second annual cannabis industry policy meeting takes place Tuesday in Sacramento.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the regulation process, banking, trademarks and marketing.

Industry experts and speakers from both the private and public sector will be on hand.

“How to be in compliance with your taxes, how to make sure you’re up to fire code, how to follow all the labor laws, how to make sure your business is going to be prepared for all the new rules and regulations,” said Nate Bradley, policy director of the California Cannabis Industry Association.

State officials developing the regulations for the emerging recreational cannabis industry will also be in attendance for presentations and to take questions.