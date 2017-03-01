5-Year-old Kentucky Boy Has Social Media Buzzing Over Haircut Comment

LOUISVILLE (CBS Sacramento) – A little boy in Kentucky is teaching the world a lesson about acceptance and love.

On Friday, Jax Rosebush and his mother were discussing cutting his hair when he told his mom, Lydia, that he wanted to get his hair cut really short so he could look like his friend Reddy.

He went on to say that he couldn’t wait to see the look on his teacher’s face because she wouldn’t be able to tell the two of them apart.

Lydia shared a picture of the boys on Facebook at their Christmas program, along with a story about her conversation with Jax.

The thing that impressed Lydia about Jax’s statement is that Reddy is black.

Since the photo was posted, it’s received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback and has been shared thousands of times.

“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair,” she wrote.

Jax finally got the buzz cut he wanted on Tuesday, and Reddy and his family were there too, reports WAVE-TV in Louisville.