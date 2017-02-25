Eggstravaganza Egg Show

Nha is getting a sneak peak of an egg-cellent show!!! The Northern California Eggstravaganza will feature egg artists from around the world, including artists from Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Mexico and the U.S.

Crowne Plaza Northeast

Sacramento

Today & Tomorrow

http://www.norcaleggshow.com

School of Irish Dance

Tonight the McKeever School of Irish Dance will produce its very first student showcase at the E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts in Midtown Sacramento! This exciting hour-long production will feature over 60 dancers of all ages and levels of expertise, as well as a live Irish Music Act.

Student Showcase

CLARA Midtown

Tonight: 7pm-8pm

http://www.McKeeverDance.com

Performing Arts Summit

Sacramento-native Grammy nominees are partnering with local nonprofit to host a youth music and performing arts summit today. One-on-one coaching & live performances take place at Rosemont High School. For teenagers interested in getting into the performing arts world, this is something you don’t want to miss! Tina has more!

Rosemont High School

9594 Kiefer Blvd.

Sacramento

10 a.m-6 p.m

Tickets $10

Tickets may be purchased and promoted through Eventbrite:

http://bit.ly/AOHsummit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aoh-presents-hollywood-youth-performing-arts-and-music-summit-tickets-31886839395

Wild Bill’s Tattoo-a-Thon

Today people will be getting tatted for a great cause! Wild Bill’s Tattoo is hosting their 16th Annual TATTOO-A-THON befitting the U.C Davis Children’s Hospital. From 8 am this morning until midnight, people can come in and get a tattoo and ALL proceeds including tips will be donated to the Children’s Hospital. Last year the tattoo-a-thon tattooed over 100 people with 20 dedicated volunteers working, raising $16,000!

Tattoo-a-Thon

Wild Bill’s Tattoo

Roseville

Today: 8am-Midnight

(916) 783-9090

http://wild-bills.com/

Old Port Lobster Shack

Lobster lovers can find their lobster rolls in Roseville now. The Old Port Lobster Shack has reopened and Tina is checking out the menu including the Lobster Mac & Cheese!

Old Port Lobster Shack

1565 Eureka Road

Roseville

916.797.3191

http://oplobster.com/

Vinyl and Music Fair

This morning Cambi is telling us where we can get some amazing deals on music!! The Vinyl and Music Fair is a biannual event that has grown over the years to more than 50 vendors selling new and used vinyl, CDs, DVDS, equipment, and anything related to music.

Vinyl and Music Fair

Davis Senior Center

Early Bird: 8:30 am

Today: 9am-4pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/886568568152961/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/vinyl-music-fair/

Undy Run

This morning people are running or walking to knock out colon cancer in their underwear!!!!! The annual Sacramento Undy Run Walk is a unique 5K run that helps raise funds and awareness of colon cancer. All participants receive boxer shorts, rather than the typical fun run shirt. It’s a fun twist on a serious subject, by drawing attention to the area that’s affected by colon cancer.

Colon Cancer Alliance

877.422.2030

http://support.ccalliance.org/

http://undyrunwalk.org

Pride & Joy Baby Shower

In celebration of Black History Month, new and expecting moms and dads are invited to the second annual “Pride & Joy Community Baby Shower” to support healthy pregnancies and babies.

Pride & Joy Baby Shower

Oak Park Community Center

Sacramento

Today: 11am-2pm

http://sachealthybaby.com

TravelZoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Flood Preparedness

With recent weather conditions and flooding around the region, it is always important to be prepared in case of a flooding emergency! This morning the Red Cross joins us to show us some emergency preparedness kits with items they recommend in case you are faced with having to leave abruptly!

For Donations: http://www.RedCross.org

For Donations: Text CALFLOODS to 90999 for a $10 Donation

Download the emergency app

Scones

This morning we’re meeting a Modesto mother-daughter cooking duo who will have scones delivered right to your front door! 2 Ladies and A Scone was started late last year by Kate and her mother Elzetta! It is an online business that ships scones throughout the United States and delivers within a 30-mile radius of Modesto.

2 Ladies and A Scone

(209) 353-6877

http://2ladiesandascone.com

Singer Andrew Castro

He’s back!!! This morning the studio is going to be filled with the tunes of local singer/songwriter Andrew Castro. Andrew’s shows in Sacramento have sold out including two at Harlow’s. Andrew’s EP release is titled “Tell Me in Your Words” featuring Sacramento Female Singers Xochitl, Sandra Dolores, Ruby J and Rebecca Peters. Andrew also has a new album out that he is premiering next weekend at Sol Collective.

Album Release Fundraiser

Sol Collective

March 4th: 7 pm

For Tickets: http://www.andrewcastromusic.com

The Stars Come Out – Oscar Viewing Event and Fundraising Event for Capital City AIDS Fund (CCAF)

The Stars Come Out At Night…this Sunday at Badlands in honor of the Oscars and more importantly, a local non-profit. Capital City AIDS Fund (CCAF) is teaming up with CGNIE (Court of the Great Northwest Imperial Empire) to make the party possible. Proceeds benefit the CGNIE LaKish Hayworth Scholarship Fund and the CCAF Helen Veress Mitchell Scholarship Fund.

916 480 9770

February 26th

Badlands

Red Carpet @ 4:00 PM

Award Show @ 5:30 PM

General Admission $25

VIP $50

Capital City AIDS Fund/FB/web/twitter

Buy tickets

Antelope High Cheer

The Antelope High School cheer squad returned from Las Vegas last week National Grand Champions after scoring highest of 123 teams in the JAMZ Nationals Cheer Competition. This is the program’s second national championship in less than a year, as the won another last Spring at USA Cheer Nationals in Orange County, where they will travel next month in hopes of a winning another.

http://antelopecheer.com

Blake “The beast” McKernan

He’s baaaaack! Cruiser Weight Boxer Blake “The Beast” McKernan will be entering the ring at The Tachi Place Hotel & Casino, 5 and 0 in two weeks. This is a Top Rank Boxing event that will be nationally televised on HBO. Blake’s opponent comes from the Oregon, he holds a record of 3 and 3. Since Blake’s last appearance on Good Day, he’s won 2 fights by devastating knockouts and acquired several new sponsors.

Top Rank Championship Boxing

Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino

March 10th: 6 pm

http://www.toprank.com/