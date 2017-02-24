Recall: Little Tikes Toddler Swings Prone To Break; 39 Kids Injured

HUDSON, OHIO (CBS) — More than half a million Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings have been recalled because the plastic seat can crack or break.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall only affects pink-colored swings suspended by four yellow ropes.

So far there have been about 140 reports of the swing breaking. That’s resulted in 39 injuries to children, including broken arms, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

The recalled swings were sold between Nov. 2009 and May 2014 for about $25 at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other retailers and online sites.

Little Tikes is offering a refund in the form of credit toward another Little Tikes product.