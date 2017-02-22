Thousands Watch As Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

An animal park in New York is showing a live stream of one of their giraffes, April, preparing to give birth.

Thousands of eyes are on the 15-year-old who’s in labor at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Sources report that April is expected to deliver at any moment.

The calf is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and stand 6 feet tall. A newborn giraffe measures anywhere from 5.6–6.6 feet tall, according to R. M. Nowak wrote in Walkers Mammals of the World. Within a few hours of birth, the calf can run around and is almost indistinguishable from a one-week-old, states mammal researcher V.A. Langman.

Watch the live stream above, or watch it on their YouTube page.

April’s mate, Oliver, can be seen in the cage adjacent to April’s.