Best Margaritas In Sacramento

Sacramento takes its margaritas quite seriously. Given the ethnic flavor of this town, Mexican heritage can truly shine through this legendary libation. From the “Museo de Tequila” (a literal museum of tequila), to various regional takes on the margarita, Sacramento found that lost shaker of salt, and ran with it.

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

1200 K. St.

Sacramento, 95814

(916) 441-7200

tequilamuseo.com

Tucked away near the capitol grounds, the tequila bar better know as simply Mayahuel isn’t a place for just drinking. The interior of this “Museo” is visually striking, with a modern feel. The staff is more than willing to share the recipe for their classic margarita, and most other margarita offering pivot off that recipe, adding a watermelon wedge here, and a bit of extra lime there. It’s the very very best, balanced margaritas in SacTown.

Zocalo

1801 Capitol Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 441-0303

zocalosacramento.com

A Midtown favorite and part of a collective of Capitol Avenue and 12th restaurants, Zocalo is a hip, fun spot. The decor vacillates between British Colonial and The Cheesecake Factory, and the cuisine pulls from the Western coast of Mexico. Good patio seating and big windows gives Zocalo a fresh, airy vibe. A comfortable locale for a business lunch or a date night. The Maya Margarita mixes tequila with fresh lime juice and agave nectar.

Tres Hermanas

2416 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 443-6919

www.treshermanasonk.com Probably the most authentic restaurant to grab a margarita in Sacramento, Tres Hermanas (a.k.a. Three Sisters) will appeal to the salt loving margarita drinker. The eatery is set in the first floor of a converted K Street house, and smacks of primary colors. Arguably the coziest Mexican restaurant in town, the margaritas are the forte of Tres Hermanas, though the Norther Mexican inspired menu is nothing to shake a stick at.

Florez Bar & Grill

5900 S. Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA 95822

(916) 429-6864

florezbarandgrill.com

Located in the South Hills Shopping Center, Florez touts an extremely good margarita without the hassle of finding street parking on the grid. For over three decades, Florez has held its ground as the ultimate Mexican cocina in the Land Park neighborhood. Located about 15 minutes from downtown Sac, this family-friendly spot is always looking for a reason to celebrate. Hit up Florez Bar & Grill’s fast and friendly staff for any meal of the day. Stop in on the first Tuesday of each month for Tequila Tuesdays to learn more about tequila.

Centro Cocina Mexicana

2730 J St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 442-2552

www.paragarys.com

With a Californian take on Mexican food, Centro Cocina Mexicana is known for making good, stiff margaritas. They offer tequila infusions as a base for their margaritas, providing a tasty spin on the classic margarita. Perfect for happy hour, the Centro is nestled away among the restaurant corridor of J Street.

Christopher Millard is a freelance writer and cultural critic whose music reviews can be found on Examiner.com. He also works as a publicist for Valence Communications Group and is a contributor to the health and wellness magazine, Hybrid. Chris currently resides in Sacramento, California.