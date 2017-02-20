Don Pedro Reservoir Flood Gates Set To Open For First Time In 20 Years

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – For the first time in 20 years, the Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County is in danger of flooding.

At 830 feet, the reservoir will flood. Right now, it’s at 826 feet. With heavy rains expected over the next few days, the controlled spillway gates will be opened Monday at 3 p.m., according to a Turlock Irrigation District official.

The last time gates were opened was in 1997.

The Tuolumne River runs from the reservoir into the city of Modesto.

Media Advisory: Joint Stanislaus County OES-Turlock Irrigation District media briefing to be held in #Turlock at 1pm. More info below. pic.twitter.com/JQ5NPq0tjR — TID (@TurlockID) February 20, 2017

Crews are busy on Bonds Flat Road near the reservoir working on cutting into the roadway. The goal is to remove guard rails and culvert pipe so that it doesn’t wash downstream when the spillway gates open.

Officials have closed launch ramps and recreational boating is prohibited for the time being, the sheriff’s department says.

Crews are also de-energizing power lines along the Tuolumne River in anticipation of the spill.

Up to two inches of rain is expected to fall in Modesto today, which could cause significant flooding.