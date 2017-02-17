Suspicious Device Investigated At McClatchy High School In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on the suspicious device situation at McClatchy High School on Friday:
1:10 p.m.
A bomb squad from the Sacramento Police Department is getting set to donate the suspicious device.
Police are warning nearby residents that a loud noise may be heard.
Authorities have not commented on what kind of device was found, or why the device was deemed suspicious.
9:56 a.m.
Police are investigating a suspicious device was found on the McClatchy High School campus.
Sacramento police first reported the incident just after 9:30 a.m. It is unclear what kind of device was found.
A partial evacuation of the school is underway as a precaution, police say.
Police say a bomb squad is on its way to help with the investigation.
More information to come.
