Pair Claiming To Be Oroville Dam Evacuees Arrested, Accused Of Check Fraud

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a pair suspected of claiming to be Oroville Dam evacuees and committing check fraud.

Back on Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they were recently alerted about a possible check fraud scheme going on in Granite Bay.

A man and woman had allegedly scammed a Granite Bay resident out of several hundred dollars. The pair claimed to be people who had to be evacuated due to the situation at the Oroville Dam.

Detectives went to work when the pair asked for more money from the same victim. A meeting was soon set up, and when the pair showed up they were taken into custody by detectives from the department’s property crimes unit.

The two have been identified as 28-year-old Jonathan L. Jones, a Sacramento resident, and 46-year-old Felicia Gail Moses, a Yuba City resident.

Jones and Moses were arrested and booked at Placer County Jail.