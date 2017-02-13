Show Info. – 2/14/17

February 13, 2017 6:09 PM

Most Romantic Things To Do In Sacramento
With its breathtaking vistas, iconic landmarks and top-notch food and wine, the City by the Bay is an enchanting destination for romance. Here are a few activities to spice up your stay.
Read more

Daily List: Over Valentine’s Day? 3 Other Holidays to Celebrate on Feb. 14
It’s allll about Valentine’s Day – with bouquets of roses arriving at the office and romantic dinners planned, but if you’re so over it, there are other things you can celebrate! On the Daily List this morning, three other celebrations to get behind on this February 14th!
Read more

Love Junky Boutique
An Elk Grove shop has expanded its offerings! Love Junky Boutique is now offering kid’s clothing…right next door. They just celebrated their grand opening this past weekend.  Good Day’s Nha Nguyen is live for a look at the hand-selected apparel just in time for her youngest niece’s birthday.

Love Junky Boutique
9093 Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove, California
(916) 668-4273

https://www.facebook.com/lovejunkyboutique/
https://www.instagram.com/lovejunkyboutique/ OR @lovejunkyboutique

Valentine’s Day Deliver With Dinger
River Cats opening day is April 6. Group and season ticket plans are available now!
Tickets: (916) 376-hits or tickets@rivercats.Com
Website

SRFC Valentines
http://www.sacrepublicfc.com

Baskin-Robbins Day
It’s Valentine’s Day!  If you want to avoid all the long lines and have a sweet treat for your Valentine, check out Baskin- Robbins.  They have personalized polar pizzas and ice cream cakes and we are showcasing what you can order.
https://www.baskinrobbins.com/

Old Valentine
http://www.scottseafood.net
http://www.greenhavenassitedliving.com

Navigating Love
Cynthia Bazin – Life Coach, Mentor
https://smartchic.me

Jump Rope For Heart
http://www.heart.org

We’re giving you a quick champagne tutorial for last-minute shoppers on this Valentine’s Day.

Sigh. Bubble Bar
29 East Napa Street Suite C
Sonoma, CA 95476
707-996-AHHH (2444)
http://sighsonoma.com

Manly Minute: 5 Valentine’s Day Ideas for Singles
Any of these activities will no doubt create a memorable holiday for you and even the most cynical critics of Saint Valentine. Read more

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live