COLFAX (CBS13) РAll lanes of Interstate 80 in the Sierra are blocked due to a mudslide, Caltrans says.

The scene is near Baxter. Caltrans reports the slide happened a little before 10 a.m. Friday.

#TrafficAlert #castorm Mudslide across all lanes I-80 at Baxter. EB closed at Colfax and WB at Donner Lake Interchange in Truckee. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 10, 2017

Due to the slide, both directions of I-80 are closed. The eastbound side is closed at Colfax, while the westbound side is closed at Donner Lake Interchange in Truckee.

Caltrans doesn’t know at this point when the road will be reopened.