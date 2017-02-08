Daily List: The Coziest Cities in America – and Guess Who’s on the List?

The weather this week may make you just want to snuggle in – and we can’t blame you! And, because it’s that time of year, Honeywell Plugged In just went over what it called “updated criteria and expert rankings” to determine the ten coziest cities in America! We’ve got three of them for you on the Daily List!

Valentine’s Day Cooking

Patty must be brave. She’s helping Cambi learn how to cook a simple Valentine’s Day meal. With just a few ingredients you can avoid the long waits at the restaurants.

http://idofood.com

Toddler Makeup

As parents, it’s fun to see your kids’ personality develop. It’s not long before toddler girls are into dress up and make up right? For one local mom, it’s no surprise her daughter is a budding little makeup artist because mom is a professional makeup artist! We’re live in Roseville to see her makeup skills in action!

BGorgeous

http://www.lbgorgeous.com

http://www.facebook.com/leabuehlerbgorgeous

http://www.pinterest.com/leabuehler

http://www.stelladot.com/sites/leambuehler

Local Artist

Shimmer & Stain

(707) 640-9113

http://shimmerstain.etsy.com

New Styles For Father And Daughter Who Lost Weight

A local father and daughter have transformed their bodies through a fitness program and now a local salon will give them new styles to match their thinner faces!

Colors Salon & Education

1417 28th St, Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 538-6319

http://www.vagaro.com/colorssaloneducation

Grocery Bagging Competition

The Nugget Market bagging champion, Max, is preparing for the National Championship. He leaves to compete for the title in Las Vegas on February 11 and the competition is February 13.

http://www.nuggetmarket.com

National Boy Scout Day

On this National Boy Scout Day, we are meeting a local teen who was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Only 5 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve it and only 1 percent are minorities.

http://www.scouting.org/

https://crew136.com/

Flaming Grill

Welcome to West Sacramento! Flaming Grill Cafe has a grand opening today at 2 p.m.! New to their unique menu are gator bites, frog legs, and camel burgers! They still have their peanut butter and jelly burger! Tina goes over their menu.

Flaming Grill Cafe

1350 Harbor Blvd.

West Sacramento

916.520.0142

http://www.flaminggrillcafe.com/

Wine Tasting Competition

Habitat Young Professionals is having a wine tasting competition to benefit Habitat for Humanity. They will be in studio promoting their event and talking about what goes into competitive wine tasting.

Uncork & Unwine, Charity Wine Tasting Competition

Thu, February 9

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Team of 1, 2 3 or 4 persons $40.00 + 3 bottles of the same wine

Team of 1-2 person $20.00 + 3 bottles of the same wine

Individual $10.00 no wine needed

Outlet Coworking

2110 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/get-involved/hyp/

Citizens on Alert In Elk Grove

The Elk Grove Police Department has a new program called Paws on Patrol. The department says they owe a lot to citizens who report suspicious activities and want to teach people about what to look for and how to notify police.

Paws on Patrol

Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Elk Grove Police Department

http://www.elkgrovepd.org

GRAMMY Preview

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Sunday, Feb. 12

5:00 – 8:30 PM PT on CBS13

Dishin’ With Tina

Station 16

1118 16th St.

Sacramento

916.228.4042

Play Makeup For Kids

A California mom is inspired by her daughter to create makeup just like mommy’s. Her 3-year-old has cerebral palsy. Not only does it make her daughter feel girly, it also helps with her fine-motor skills. The business makes her daughter happy and helps pay medical bills!

http://www.justlikemommycosmetics.com/

Sew Happy Together

Like social, but Sewcial. It’s a way to get your friends together and sip and sew. We are meeting the owner and finding out what you can sew with no experience.

Sewcial Sacramento

Urban Sip & Sew Parties

http://www.SewcialSacramento.com

Play About Social Change

Local playwright Lisa Lacy has created another thoughtful production that speaks to history and social change in America. “We Come From Greatness” is live on stage for two weekends.

We Come From Greatness

Grant High School Theater

1400 Grand Ave.

Sacramento

Feb 9-12, Feb 16-19

Thursdays – Saturdays 8 p.m.

Sundays 3 p.m.

$15-$22

Images Theatre Company

http://www.imagestheatre.org

Manly Minute: Style Hacks For Men

Do you have more man skills than your dad? A recent survey of over a 1,000 men nationwide revealed something interesting about how Baby Boomers and Millennials differ: It showed Baby Boomers beating Millennials by wide margins in certain “must have” skills. We’re in the middle of a DIY revolution. Guys of our generation are using the Internet to acquire skills both new and old, and it’s redefining style as well. Style isn’t just about clothing anymore. It’s about the skills you use to achieve a synthesis of form and function in your everyday life that transmits confidence and capability.

