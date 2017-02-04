Museum Day

Today Sacramento is hosting the 19th annual “Sacramento Museum Day.” People can enjoy free or half-priced admission to more than 25 Sites including the Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Town. One of the participating locations? The California Automobile Museum!

And the Roseville Utility Exploration Center for the Bird and Bug Bonanza! At Bird and Bug Bonanza people can flow down the storm drain on a journey to explore Cruddy Creek, the indoor interactive creek crawl. Avoid oil, soap, dog poo and other pollutants that don’t belong in the water.

Sacramento Museum Day

Today: 10am-5pm

For Participating Museums:

http://www.sacmuseums.org

https://www.calautomuseum.org/

Bunz & Company

Before the Super Bowl, come have brunch at Bunz. It’s 2 for 1 and they have some great food and drink specials ahead of the big game!

Bunz Sports Pub & Grub

311 Judah St, Roseville

(916) 786-6655

http://bunzsportspub.com

Smiles for Kids

Kids Care Dental is participating in Smiles for Kids Day in partnership with the Sacramento Dental District Society, an organization that works to provide dental screenings and education to thousands of children each year.

http://KidsCareDental.com

http://www.facebook.com/KidsCareDental/

Yelp: Search Kids Care Dental and find a location near you

Free Body Piercings

We’re checking out a brand new body piercing shop in Rancho Cordova! Michael and Vanessa Carter will be giving away free body piercings today from 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of In 2 Skin! This is the only body piercing shop in Rancho Cordova and the couple’s first shop together. The shop only specializes in piercings and does not do tattoos.

In 2 Skin

9653A Folsom Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 754 2138

Instagram:

@in2skinsacramento

@natetattooartist

Archery Tournament

Placer Valley Tourism is announcing in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife the first-ever land-based tournament for schools participating in the California State National Archery Schools Program. This exciting archery competition will be held at Sierra College and is open to students in grades 4-12th.

CalNASP Tournament

Sierra College

5000 Rocklin Road

Today: 9:30am

http://www.wildlife.ca.gov

http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Learning/CALNAS

http://www.placertourism.com

http://www.playplacer.com

Lemonade Stand

The Campaign One At A Time (OAAT) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing positive experiences and fulfilling the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses. In January of 2016, 6-year-old Taylor Lee was diagnosed with high risk T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Last June, she hosted her own Lemonade Stand which raised about $1,000. Taylor used the donation money to purchase toys for all the other children battling cancer at UC Davis Medical Center.

Lemonade Stand for Taylor

4761 Racetrack Circle

Rocklin

Today: 12pm-4pm

http://campaignoaat.org/taylor/

Vic’s Turns 70!

Vic’s Ice Cream turns 70 years old and they’re offering 70-cent ice cream cones this weekend! It’s still family owned and the some of the staff has been there for years! Tina has always wanted to become an ice cream store employee and she’s there scooping up some cones!

Vic’s Ice Cream

3199 Riverside Blvd.

Sacramento

916.448.0892

http://vicsicecream.com/

First-Time Homebuyers 101

What’s it take to buy a home for the first time? How much money do you need to put down? We find out the basics from a loan expert! Tina is finding out what first-time homebuyers need to know!

Terry Moore, NMLS #249305

916.207.2091

Learn more

Sojourner Museum

Named in honor of the celebrated abolitionist and women’s rights activist, the Sojourner Truth Multicultural Arts Museum is dedicated to bringing African, Asian, Hispanic and Native American art to the general public.

Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum

2251 Florin Road

Sacramento

916.320.9573

http://www.sojoartsmuseum.org/

Community Cheer Camp

Laguna Creek H.S. Cheer in Elk Grove is hosting a community cheer camp today in the small gym from 9:30am-3:30 p.m.

Party City Big Game Decor

If you’re planning a party for tomorrow’s BIG GAME and need some fun decorating tips, then this morning Party City is here to assist! Our Party City expert Heather Mendieta joins us this morning to show us some decorating tips to rep your team this Super Bowl Sunday and also how to play some beer pong in style!

Find a Party City Near You:

http://www.partycity.com

Prom

A Night to Shine is a Special Needs Prom Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The foundation’s vision is to provide an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Night to Shine is a worldwide movement that provides a red-carpet entrance complete with a friendly welcome from paparazzi, limousine rides, hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, and, of course, a dance floor!

A Night to Shine Prom

1100 Alamo Drive

Vacaville

Feb. 10th: 6pm-9pm

(707) 386-4669

facebook: f3 ministries

emailnicke.f3ministries@gmail.com

Craft Beer Desserts

Beer is not just for happy hour! The Draft Sports Bar and Grill crafted some craft beer desserts that are sure to satisfy your taste buds! How does a brownie made with a local Macadamia Nut Porter or Peanut Butter Stout Chocolate Mousse? Cody’s taking one for the team as our taste tester PLUS the big events for tomorrow’s big game!

The Draft Sports Bar and Grill

8603 Washington Blvd, Roseville

916-771-3818

http://www.thedraftsportsbarandgrill.com

Singing Valentines

Are you wanting to give your Valentine a special gift with a little song that they’ll never forget? The Sacramento Valley Chorus has been delivering Singing Valentines to many happy recipients for years. They have found this to be frosting on top of the cake for Valentine’s Day. People forget about dinners, boxes of candy and flowers, but a living, singing Valentine’s card creates a lasting memory!

Singing Valentines

Sacramento Valley Chorus

(916) 420-1662

http://sacramentovalleychorus.com

http://www.sacramentovalleychorus.com

Chicken Wings

If you’re planning a watch party for the big game, this morning Sacramento area Wing Zone owner Kristie Ehlers, along with Manager E. Nelson, are cooking wings are sharing tips and tricks for making and dressing wings at home and even showing off Wing Zone’s unique and tasty sauces!

Wing Zone

7910 Lower Sacramento Rd, Ste A

Stockton

For Ordering Ahead: (209) 952-9464

http://wingzone.com/

Spring View Middle School Jazz

The Spring View Middle School Jazz “A” will be performing “”Big Band Theory” featuring Leah Deutch on Vocal, and “Act Your Age”, a Gordon Goodwin chart of fantastic funkiness! The Spring View Jazz Program has been running for 10 years, and now enrolls over 50 students in two full Jazz Ensembles.

http://musicatspringview.weebly.com/