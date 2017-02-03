Wet And Windy Start To Friday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It will be a stormy start to Friday for Northern California.

Heavier bands of rain will be moving into the valley Friday morning. Expect steady rain and gusty winds throughout the morning commute.

Palm trees swaying in #stockton and the flag going full tilt in #sacramento – stormy start to your Friday! #cawx pic.twitter.com/PWFxd510qH — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) February 3, 2017

Potential severe weather remains a threat in some areas. A strong thunderstorm happened around 4:30 a.m. just outside of Oroville, and more isolated thunderstorms are possible.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Expect southerly winds up between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph in the valley.

The Sierra will have a Winter Storm Warning and Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

About 6-12’’ of snow is expected down to the 6500’ mark, while 1-2 feet of snow could fall above 7000’.

Avalanche danger in the high country is “considerable,” according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.