Show Info. – 1/18/17

January 18, 2017 12:31 AM

Daily List: 3 Reasons Sacramento is a Good Place to Make A New Year’s Resolution
We’re halfway through January – have you already dumped your New Year’s resolutions? Care.com ranked 89 metro areas based on how easy it is to keep them – on the Daily List, why Sacramento ranked a phenomenal #5!
Wedding Wednesday
It’s Wedding Wednesday! If this rain has taught you anything it’s that you need to be prepared and if you are getting married in a rainy month, you may want to reserve that tent now. Find out what you need to know when it comes to tents and design decor.

Ready to start planning your dream wedding or special event?
Danielle Roe Events
(925) 890-5724
Danielle@DanielleRoeEvents.com

Celebrations!
Tent Rental
Brad Isbell (916) 773-2133
Brad@CelebrationsPartyRentals.com

Grant High Band
Grant High School’s award-winning drum line will be opening the DRUMLine LIVE international tour when it stops at the Harris Center this week!!

DRUMLINE LIVE!
Thursday, January 19 – Friday, January 20, 2017
Harris Center
10 College Parkway, Folsom
916-608-6888

https://www.harriscenter.net/Online/default.asp
https://www.drumlinelive.com/

Restaurant Week
It’s Restaurant Week in Vacaville and we are getting a preview of one of the restaurants taking part.

City Sports Bar & Grill
155 Browns Valley Pkwy., Vacaville
707.455.7827

Healthy Snacking
We are back in Patty’s Pantry talking about healthy snacking this morning.  Snacks can be a lot of carbs and there’s a way to satisfy the crunchy carb cravings and still get plenty of protein in a healthy way.
http://idofood.com

Dance Fundraising Event
Over the last year, Salsa Club has been teaching people who to dance salsa, bachata, and merengue. Wendy will be talking to them about their salsa-and-chips fundraising event where they will show off some of their moves.
Facebook page: Monterey Trail High School Salsa Club

Bath House
It’s the ultimate relaxation center! Deuce mason is checking out a new urban bathhouse in Sacramento!

Asha Urban Baths
2417 27th St.
Open 10 Am – 10pm, Tuesday-Sunday
http://ashaurbanbaths.com

Avoiding Puppy Problems
We’ll check the “lapometer” which gauges how much the puppy has grown over the month.

Jason Davis “The Dog Guy”
Folsom Dog Resort
120 Blue Ravine Road
Folsom
916.439.7202
http://www.folsomdogresort.com

Manly Minute: Making Your Small Space Feel Bigger
Why do some small apartments feel cozy, while others feel like you just walked into a war zone? A messy desk or an unorganized closet isn’t a good look for anybody-but when you’re living in cramped quarters, the clutter is magnified. The good news: The right organization techniques can give you that cozy feeling-no moving required. Here’s how to maximize what you have.
