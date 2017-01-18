Daily List: 3 Reasons Sacramento is a Good Place to Make A New Year’s Resolution

We’re halfway through January – have you already dumped your New Year’s resolutions? Care.com ranked 89 metro areas based on how easy it is to keep them – on the Daily List, why Sacramento ranked a phenomenal #5!

Wedding Wednesday

It’s Wedding Wednesday! If this rain has taught you anything it’s that you need to be prepared and if you are getting married in a rainy month, you may want to reserve that tent now. Find out what you need to know when it comes to tents and design decor.

Danielle Roe Events

(925) 890-5724

Danielle@DanielleRoeEvents.com

Celebrations!

Tent Rental

Brad Isbell (916) 773-2133

Brad@CelebrationsPartyRentals.com

Grant High Band

Grant High School’s award-winning drum line will be opening the DRUMLine LIVE international tour when it stops at the Harris Center this week!!

DRUMLINE LIVE!

Thursday, January 19 – Friday, January 20, 2017

Harris Center

10 College Parkway, Folsom

916-608-6888

https://www.harriscenter.net/Online/default.asp

https://www.drumlinelive.com/

Restaurant Week

It’s Restaurant Week in Vacaville and we are getting a preview of one of the restaurants taking part.

City Sports Bar & Grill

155 Browns Valley Pkwy., Vacaville

707.455.7827

Healthy Snacking

We are back in Patty’s Pantry talking about healthy snacking this morning. Snacks can be a lot of carbs and there’s a way to satisfy the crunchy carb cravings and still get plenty of protein in a healthy way.

http://idofood.com

Dance Fundraising Event

Over the last year, Salsa Club has been teaching people who to dance salsa, bachata, and merengue. Wendy will be talking to them about their salsa-and-chips fundraising event where they will show off some of their moves.

Facebook page: Monterey Trail High School Salsa Club

Bath House

It’s the ultimate relaxation center! Deuce mason is checking out a new urban bathhouse in Sacramento!

Asha Urban Baths

2417 27th St.

Open 10 Am – 10pm, Tuesday-Sunday

http://ashaurbanbaths.com

Avoiding Puppy Problems

We’ll check the “lapometer” which gauges how much the puppy has grown over the month.



Jason Davis “The Dog Guy”

Folsom Dog Resort

120 Blue Ravine Road

Folsom

916.439.7202

http://www.folsomdogresort.com

Manly Minute: Making Your Small Space Feel Bigger

Why do some small apartments feel cozy, while others feel like you just walked into a war zone? A messy desk or an unorganized closet isn’t a good look for anybody-but when you’re living in cramped quarters, the clutter is magnified. The good news: The right organization techniques can give you that cozy feeling-no moving required. Here’s how to maximize what you have.

